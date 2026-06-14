قائد القوات البرية التركية يزور باكستان ويعقد لقاءات مع كبار المسؤولين

زار قائد القوات البرية التركية متين توكيل باكستان واست meeting مع وزير الدفاع الباكستاني وآخرين، في إطار تعزيز التعاون العسكري. بالإضافة إلى تغطية أحداث أخرى مثل معرض تهجير الأتراك وتصريحات أردوغان حول الاقتصاد، واجتماعات سياسية، ومناورات جوية تركية-مصرية، ورفض كندا لدخول لاعب، وإشارة كورتيا للاعتزال.

زار قائد القوات البرية التركية متين توكيل، الأحد، باكستان تلبية لدعوة قائد الجيش ال باكستان ي سيد عاصم منير، وأجرى سلسلة لقاءات مع مسؤولين في إسلام آباد.

وذكرت وزارة الدفاع التركية في تدوينة عبر منصة "إن سوسيال" التركية أن توكيل عقد خلال الزيارة سلسلة لقاءات مع مسؤولين باكستانيين، بينهم وزير الدفاع خواجة محمد آصف، وقائد القوات الجوية ظاهر أحمد بابر سيدهو، وقائد القوات البحرية نويد أشرف. والتقى توكيل بسفير تركيا لدى إسلام آباد عرفان نذير أوغلو، ورئيسة بعثة ممثلية جمهورية شمال قبرص التركية في إسلام آباد بوكيت طوب.

هذه الزيارة تأتي في إطار تعزيز التعاون العسكري والاستراتيجي بين تركيا وباكستان، حيث ناقش الطرفان سبل deepen العلاقات في مجالات التدريب والاستخبارات والصناعات الدفاعية. كما تم التركيز على القضايا الإقليمية والدولية المشتركة، خاصة التطورات في أفغانستان والشرق الأوسط. في سياق منفصل، شارك الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان في افتتاح معرض في أنقرة يوثق تهجير الأتراك من مناطق مثل الأهيسكافي، حيث سلط الضوء على معاناة المجتمعات التركية عبر التاريخ.

هذا المعرض يُعد جزءاً من الجهود الرامية للحفاظ على الذاكرة التاريخية وتعزيز الوعي بقضايا المهجرين. من ناحية أخرى، أعرب الرئيس أردوغان عن قلقه بشأن العواقب الاقتصادية للهجمات على إيران، محذراً من أن المنطقة تدفع ثمناً باهظاً جراء such الصراعات. 大招를 。 同时，莫斯科方面表示，普京与埃尔多安之间的定期沟通有助于加强政治对话，特别是在叙利亚和能源安全等议题上。 在军事合作方面，土耳其与埃及举行了联合空中演习，使用了F-16战斗机，以提高双方的战备状态。 此外，加拿大在世界杯预选赛前拒绝托马斯·帕尔蒂入境，引发争议。 比利时门将库尔图瓦暗示可能在2026年世界杯后退出国家队，称那可能是他为国效力的最后一届大赛。 这些事件反映了地区和国家层面的多重动态，从外交军事到体育政治，交织成一幅复杂的画面。 最后，土耳其与埃及的联合军演凸显了两国在区域安全上的合作，尽管两国过去在利比亚等问题上存在分歧。 这些发展表明，尽管存在地缘政治紧张，但务实合作仍在继续。 文章通过汇总这些看似独立的事件，揭示了更广泛的趋势：地区大国在寻求平衡战略利益的同时，也在应对内部挑战和国际压力。 从土耳其的军事外交到运动员的个人决定，每个部分都 contributed to a narrative of transition and adaptation.

总之، هذه التغطية تسلط الضوء على تشابك القضايا العسكرية والسياسية والاجتماعية في المنطقة، حيث تتداخل المصالح وتباين المواقف، مما يستدعي متابعة دقيقة للتطورات القادمة





TRTArabi / 🏆 9. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

تركيا باكستان التعاون العسكري أردوغان العلاقات الدولية الشرق الأوسط القوات المسلحة الاستراتيجية

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Government Announces Multi-Party Military Planning Meeting for Straight of Hormuz after Virtual Talks in LondonThe UK government has announced that London and Paris will host a multi-party meeting of defense ministers on Tuesday to discuss possible military strategies for opening the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting, which will be held virtually, follows a two-day virtual meeting in London in April, where detailed military plans were laid out to manage the military mission led by the UK and France to safeguard marine traffic in the vital waterway after the cessation of hostilities.

Read more »

American Calls for Biden to Block Chinese Auto Entry Ahead of China-U.S. MeetingThe automotive sector in the U.S., with bipartisan support, is urging President Donald Trump to prevent China from gaining any foothold in the American automotive market, as he prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In January, Trump expressed his admiration for China considering firms like SAIC and FAW investing in the U.S. and creating American jobs. However, his remarks sparked concerns in the sector due to persistent pressure from administrations to prevent the entry of Chinese vehicles into the U.S. market, by imposing strict standards on cybersecurity and imposing high tariffs on electric vehicles.

Read more »

Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia Heads Virtual Delegation to GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee MeetingThe Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, virtually headed today the delegation of the Kingdom participating in the 125th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain - the current session's president - Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa, with the participation of the finance ministers of the GCC countries and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Read more »

Egyptian Foreign Minister Meets Indian Trade and Industry MinisterThe Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr El-Etiy, met with the Indian Trade and Industry Minister, Bishnu Dasgupta, and several Indian companies during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. The meeting took place in the context of the expanding Indian presence in Africa. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported that Badr El-Etiy discussed ways to increase trade and investment with the Indian Trade and Industry Minister. The meeting also included a meeting with Indian company CEOs and managers.

Read more »

Fundamental Factors Influencing Bond Market Sell-off Discussed During G7 Finance Ministers' MeetingThe latest sell-off in global bond markets is attributed to the impact of rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, as discussed during G7 finance ministers' meeting in Paris.

Read more »

حوار ضيف عاجل - أخبار todayMeeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdel Atty and UK Defense Intelligence Chief Jonathan Paul in London

Read more »