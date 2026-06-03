فشل باشينيان في إطلاق حمامة سلام خلال تجمع انتخابي

فشل رئيس الوزراء الأرميني نيكول باشينيان في إطلاق حممام سلام بشكل رمزي خلال مناسبة انتخابية، مما أثير سخرية وانتقادات على وسائل التواصل، بالتزامن مع إعلانه عن planned visit to Moscow amid tensions with Russia over Armenia's geopolitical orientation.

في مشهد أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فشل رئيس الوزراء الأرميني نيكول باشينيان في إطلاق حمامة سلام في السماء خلال لقاء جمعه مع ناخبين.

ووفقاً لمقاطع فيديو تداولها المستخدمون، حاول باشينيان مرتين رفع الحمامة وإطلاقها في الجو، لكن الطائر عاد في كل مرة ليهبط قرب صاحبه، ما اضطر المنظمين إلى استعادتها وإعادتها إلى صاحبها، في موقف وصفه البعض بـ'الطريف' وآخرون بـ'المحرج' بالنظر إلى الدلالة الرمزية الكبيرة التي كانت مراداً إيصالها. يشار إلى أن هذه اللقطة جاءت خلال تجمع انتخابي لباشينيان، حيث كان من المقرر أن يطلق الحمامة كرمز للسلام والتجدد السياسي، في إشارة بصرية موجهة للناخبين قبيل استحقاقات انتخابية مرتقبة.

وعلى صعيد آخر، أفاد رئيس الوزراء الأرميني بأنه يخطط للسفر إلى موسكو ولقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بعد انتهاء الانتخابات، في خطوة قد تعد مؤشراً على رغبة يريفان في إعادة ضبط علاقاتها مع الكرملين وسط تحولات إقليمية ودولية متسارعة. يذكر أن موسكو شددت على أن على يريفان أن تختار بين العضوية في التكتل الأوروبي أو البقاء في الفضاء الأوراسي، داعية إلى إجراء استفتاء شعبي في أرمينيا ليقرر المواطنون مستقبل هذا الخيار المصيري.

فولودين يرد على باشينيان: سياسة يريفان 'غير ودية' وتستغل كرم موسكو أكد رئيس مجلس 'الدوما' الروسي فياتشيسلاف فولودين أن رئيس الوزراء الأرميني نيكول باشينيان 'يتبع سياسة غير ودية تجاه روسيا، مستغلاً بشكل ساخر الإمكانيات التي توفرها موسكو لبلاده'





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باشينيان أرمينيا حمامة سلام انتخابات روسيا موسكو فولودين الدوما العلاقات الدولية الفضاء الأوراسي

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