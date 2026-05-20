عكاظ ت Celebrates World Human Resources Day with Appreciation Gesture

عكاظ، المؤسسة الإعلامية، اختارت عبارة «لأنك تستاهل التقدير» لتقديم لفتة تقديرية لموظفيها في اليوم العالمي للموارد البشرية 2026. أجواء الاحتفال، التي استهدفت منسوبي المؤسسة، كانت مليئة بالود والروح العالية، وتركت بصمة من التعبير عن أهمية العنصر البشري ودوره في بيئة العمل الإعلامية. تفاعل منسوبو المؤسسة مع المبادرة، معبرين عن سعادتهم بهذه اللفتة الإنسانية التي تعكس اهتمام الإدارة بتعزيز ثقافة التقدير والتحفيز داخل بيئة العمل.

في إطار الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للموارد البشرية 2026، اختارت « عكاظ » عبارة «لأنك تستاهل التقدير» لتقديم لفتة تقديرية لموظفيها. أجواء الاحتفال، التي استهدفت منسوبي المؤسسة، كانت مليئة بالود والروح العالية، وتركت بصمة من التعبير عن أهمية العنصر البشري ودوره في بيئة العمل الإعلامية.

تفاعل منسوبو المؤسسة مع المبادرة، معبرين عن سعادتهم بهذه اللفتة الإنسانية التي تعكس اهتمام الإدارة بتعزيز ثقافة التقدير والتحفيز داخل بيئة العمل. أكد مدير الموارد البشرية بـ«عكاظ» فهد العمودي أن الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للموارد البشرية يأتي انطلاقًا من إيمان المؤسسة بأهمية الاستثمار في الكفاءات البشرية، باعتبارها الركيزة الأساسية لتحقيق التطور المؤسسي والتميز المهني، مشيراً إلى أن بيئة العمل الإيجابية تسهم في رفع مستوى الإبداع والإنتاجية.

يُعد اليوم العالمي للموارد البشرية مناسبة سنوية تحتفي بالعاملين في هذا القطاع، وتسلّط الضوء على دورهم في تطوير بيئات العمل وتعزيز التواصل المهني وبناء ثقافة مؤسسية أكثر استدامة وابتكارًا





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