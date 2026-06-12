عضو هيئة كبار العلماء يحذر من بدع العتبة الهجرية.. تخصيص أوقات معينة بعبادات دون دليل

Islamic世界里 يتبع بعض الناس عادات وعبادات عند نهاية أو بداية العام الهجري، كصيام أيام محددة أو إحياء ليالي بالصدقة والذكر، ويعتقد البعض أنها مستحبة. لكن عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الدكتور سامي الصقير حذر من هذه الممارسات، مؤكداً أنها لا أصل لها في الشرع وتعد بدعاً محدثة إذا رتبطة بزمان معين. وقد استند في حجته إلى القرآن والحديث، مشيراً إلى أن العبادات يجب أن تكون عن توقيف لا عن اجتهاد شخصي.

حذر عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الدكتور سامي بن محمد الصقير من الممارسات الدينية التي يمارسها بعض المسلمين عند نهاية العام الهجري أو بدايته، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الأعمال لا أساس لها في الشريعة الإسلامية وتعد بدع اً محدثة إذا assigning لها خصوصية زمنية.

وقد تحدث الشيخ الصقير في برنامج "فتاوى" على القناة السعودية، موضحاً أن تخصيص ختام العام أو افتتاحه بعبادات معينة مثل صيام اليوم الأخير أو الأول، أو إحياء الليلة الأخيرة أو الأولى بالعبادة، أو Focus على الصدقة في تلك الأوقات، ليس له أصل في الكتاب والسنة. 并且 أكد أن العبادات يجب أن تكون مبنية على النص والاتباع، وليس على الابتداع والاستحسان الشخصي، مستشهداً بآيات من القرآن الكريم وأحاديث نبوية تحذر من الشرك في التشريع أو inventing طرق عبادة جديدة.

كما نبّه إلى أن الشيطان قد يزين للإنسان بعض الأعمال فيظنها صالحة، بينما لا دليل عليها، مستشهداً بالآية: "أفمن زين له سوء عمله فرآه حسناً". وشدد على أن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم لم يفعل ذلك ولم يأمر به، nor نقل عن الصحابة رضوان الله عليهم شيء مماثل، وبالتالي فإن هذه الممارسات تعتبر من البدع المحدثة في الدين





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