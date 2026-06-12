سي إن إن تكشف: ترامب أوقف خطة أمريكية للغزو البري لإيران للاستيلاء على اليورانيوم

كشفت شبكة سي إن إن عن خطط عسكرية أمريكية سرية للاستيلاء على اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب في إيران، مؤكدة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أوقف المهمة البريّة بعد تحذيرات من عواقب وخيمة. التقرير يسلط الضوء على مدى اقتراب الولايات المتحدة من تصعيد عسكري كبير، والمخاطر المرتبطة بعملية برية قد تؤدي إلى خسائر أمريكية فادحة ورد إيراني عنيف.

كشفت شبكة سي إن إن عن خطط عسكرية أمريكية سرية للاستيلاء على ال يورانيوم عالي التخصيب في إيران ، مؤكدة أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أوقف المهمة البريّة المقررة. southeastern to the Florida, and that the briefings were so sensitive and high-level that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, rushed back from a meeting of NATO senior officials in Brussels across the Atlantic to Tampa, Florida, on May 19.

This highlights how close the administration was to approving a high-risk ground operation. The sources indicated that Milley briefed President Trump on the options for such an operation, but Trump halted the step temporarily after being warned that it would likely provoke a fierce Iranian response, prolong the war, and further destabilize the global economy.

The planning for the operation came amid repeated statements by Trump that the United States and Iran were close to an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and conclude negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. However, the discussions about sending ground forces to Iran last month show how close the U.S. was to a massive escalation of the conflict.

One knowledgeable source said:"There are a lot of risks," adding that it was not surprising that Trump chose not to give the military the green light last month. The sources also noted that Tehran had planned an economic "nuclear" option in case negotiations with the United States failed and war resumed: according to three people familiar with the matter, the plan involved forcing the Houthis in Yemen to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a major waterway and global trade chokepoint, which would serve as a lifeline for shipping into the Red Sea if Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for several months.

Securing Iran's highly enriched uranium is one of Trump's main unfulfilled objectives, whether through negotiations or military force. While Trump has repeatedly waved the possibility of the U.S. entering and seizing the uranium by force, he has been hesitant to proceed with an operation that could cause significant American casualties and which he doubts the American public would support.

In an interview with Fox News about another potential U.S. military option likely to cause heavy casualties-the capture of Iran's oil export terminal on Kharg Island-Trump said Thursday:"I don't know if America has the capacity to endure that.

" Despite the risks, the mission of seizing Iran's enriched uranium, especially the 970 pounds that Iran has enriched to a level close to weapons-grade, has not been completely ruled out. The U.S. intelligence community, according to two sources, is fully aware of the locations of these materials, largely due to continuous aerial surveillance.

In addition to highly enriched uranium, Iran has large stockpiles of low-enriched uranium that could be converted into a "dirty bomb" capable of causing massive destruction, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Negotiations so far have focused on the highly enriched uranium closest to the enrichment level needed for weapons, but physically securing the uranium would require a large U.S. ground force, including hundreds of special operations elements.

One source said:"It will be extremely difficult to hunt through those tunnels and all those barrels... we will have to mobilize a massive force and essentially we will have to invade the area.

" U.S. military leaders have determined that such an operation falls between "high and extreme risk" and exceeds the "acceptable risk level" for special operations forces, meaning the mission could result in significant U.S. casualties even if executed successfully. Experts have expressed doubts about the ability of a U.S. military operation to locate and verify all of the uranium, let alone remove it safely and completely under hostile conditions.

Reports indicate that the material is still likely in gaseous form, as it was during the last IAEA inspection in June 2025. The following month, Iran denied entry to its international nuclear inspectors after joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeted its facilities. Those airstrikes damaged the nuclear facilities but did not destroy all nuclear material, which remained in underground tunnels.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warned in a recent interview that the current stockpile could allow Iran to build up to 10 nuclear weapons if it decides to pursue its nuclear program. The U.S. intelligence community, according to two sources, is fully aware of the locations of these materials, largely due to continuous aerial surveillance.

In addition to highly enriched uranium, Iran has large stockpiles of low-enriched uranium that could be converted into a "dirty bomb" capable of causing massive destruction, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Negotiations so far have focused on the highly enriched uranium closest to the enrichment level needed for weapons, but physically securing the uranium would require a large U.S. ground force, including hundreds of special operations elements.

One source said:"It will be extremely difficult to hunt through those tunnels and all those barrels... we will have to mobilize a massive force and essentially we will have to invade the area.

" U.S. military leaders have determined that such an operation falls between "high and extreme risk" and exceeds the "acceptable risk level" for special operations forces, meaning the mission could result in significant U.S. casualties even if executed successfully. The planning for the operation came amid repeated statements by Trump that the United States and Iran were close to an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and conclude negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

However, the discussions about sending ground forces to Iran last month show how close the U.S. was to a massive escalation of the conflict. One knowledgeable source said:"There are a lot of risks," adding that it was not surprising that Trump chose not to give the military the green light last month.

The sources also noted that Tehran had planned an economic "nuclear" option in case negotiations with the United States failed and war resumed: according to three people familiar with the matter, the plan involved forcing the Houthis in Yemen to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a major waterway and global trade chokepoint, which would serve as a lifeline for shipping into the Red Sea if Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for several months. Securing Iran's highly enriched uranium is one of Trump's main unfulfilled objectives, whether through negotiations or military force.

While Trump has repeatedly waved the possibility of the U.S. entering and seizing the uranium by force, he has been hesitant to proceed with an operation that could cause significant American casualties and which he doubts the American public would support. In an interview with Fox News about another potential U.S. military option likely to cause heavy casualties-the capture of Iran's oil export terminal on Kharg Island-Trump said Thursday:"I don't know if America has the capacity to endure that.

" Despite the risks, the mission of seizing Iran's enriched uranium, especially the 970 pounds that Iran has enriched to a level close to weapons-grade, has not been completely ruled out. The U.S. intelligence community, according to two sources, is fully aware of the locations of these materials, largely due to continuous aerial surveillance.

In addition to highly enriched uranium, Iran has large stockpiles of low-enriched uranium that could be converted into a "dirty bomb" capable of causing massive destruction, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Negotiations so far have focused on the highly enriched uranium closest to the enrichment level needed for weapons, but physically securing the uranium would require a large U.S. ground force, including hundreds of special operations elements.

One source said:"It will be extremely difficult to hunt through those tunnels and all those barrels... we will have to mobilize a massive force and essentially we will have to invade the area.

" U.S. military leaders have determined that such an operation falls between "high and extreme risk" and exceeds the "acceptable risk level" for special operations forces, meaning the mission could result in significant U.S. casualties even if executed successfully





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إيران الولايات المتحدة ترامب يورانيوم نووي عملية برية سي إن إن الشرق الأوسط Arms Race Military Operation Nuclear Program

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