سويسرا تستفتع على تحديد سقف سكاني بعشرة ملايين نسمة حتى 2050

انطلاق عملية التصويت في سويسرا على استفتاء شعبي يقترح "مبادرة الاستدامة" التي يتبناها حزب الشعب السويسري لتحديد عدد السكان بعشرة ملايين كحد أقصى، مع إجراءات لتقليص الهجرة والتفاوض على الاتفاقيات الدولية في حال تجاوز العدد 9.5 مليون قبل 2050.

انطلقت في سويسرا اليوم الأحد عملية التصويت على استفتاء شعبي مثير للجدل يقترح تحديد عدد سكان البلاد بعشرة ملايين نسمة كحد أقصى.tted voters headed to the polls to vote on the initiative titled 'No to a Switzerland of ten million inhabitants' backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party.

During the campaign, issues such as housing costs, foreign labor, population density, public service efficiency, living standards, and relations with the European Union emerged as key discussion topics. Swiss voters closely following the debates are divided on the vote choice, which is accused of creating polarization within the country. According to recent opinion polls, 52% of Swiss citizens oppose the initiative while 45% support it, with 3% still undecided.

Despite the government and parliament's rejection of the measure aimed at limiting population growth, they have not proposed an alternative. The Swiss People's Party argues that excessive population growth places pressure on infrastructure, raises rental prices, and alters national identity. Conversely, the Federal Council and the majority in parliament believe the initiative would create new problems instead of solving existing ones. Switzerland's current population stands at approximately 9.1 million.

According to the proposal, if the population exceeds 9.5 million before 2050, the Federal Council and parliament must take measures to comply with the limit, particularly in the areas of asylum and family reunification. The initiative, dubbed 'sustainability initiative', seeks to ensure that the number of permanently residing inhabitants does not exceed ten million by 2050, or reaches that figure only from excess births over deaths while preventing irregular migration.

The text also requires Switzerland to renegotiate international agreements that encourage population growth, including exemption or protection clauses. The Federal Office for Statistics estimates that with current trends, the population could approach ten million by 2050. The vote serves as a test of public sentiment on immigration and national identity, with supporters claiming it protects resources and opponents warning of isolation and economic harm.

The outcome will reflect Switzerland's direct democracy system, where citizen initiatives can shape constitutional law if they secure a double majority of popular vote and cantonal support





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سويسرا استفتاء سكاني مبادرة الاستدامة حزب الشعب السويسري الهجرة النمو السكاني الاتحاد الأوروبي الإسكان الهجرة النظامية

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