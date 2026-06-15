ردود فعل إسرائيلية حادة على اتفاق ترامب مع إيران وتصعيد عسكري على جبهة لبنان

إ Timothy Zdraft agreement between Trump Iran sparks wide political reactions in Israel politicians from across spectrum harshly criticize deal, calling it made over Israel's head without coordination, while national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir states Israel not bound by agreement. Benny Gantz terms strategic failure that will force Israel into political, military legal conflicts. Remarks come amid ongoing cross-border attacks between Hezbollah Israel following US-Iran agreement on ceasefire in Lebanon, with Israeli army reporting elimination of Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon.

يثير ال اتفاق الذي أعلن عنه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب مع إيران ردود فعل سياسية واسعة داخل إسرائيل ، حيث وصفه مسؤولون إسرائيل يون بأنه صفقة أبرمت فوق رأس تل أبيب دون استشارتها أو تنسيق مسبق.

وقد شن رئيس الحزب الديمقراطي الإسرائيلي يائير غولان هجوما حادا على الاتفاق واعتبرها صفقة لا تأخذ في الاعتبار المصالح الأمنية الإسرائيلية. وقال غولان إن الصفقة تسمح بضخ مليارات الدولارات في النظام الإيراني مع الإبقاء على البنية التحتية النووية والبرنامج الصاروخي كما هو دون عرقلة، مما يوفر شريان حياة للنظام في طهران. كما انتقد غولان رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو على نحو لاذع، مؤكدا أن استبدال نتنياهو ليس مجرد تغيير سياسي عادي بل ضرورة أمنية وجودية لمستقبل الدولة.

بدوره، أكد وزير الأمن القومي إيتامار بن غفير أن الاتفاق لا يلزم إسرائيل بأي شكل من الأشكال، مشددا على أن إسرائيل دولة مستقلة ذات سيادة كاملة ولن تتنازل عن أي أرض يحتلها مقاتلوها، مشيرا إلى ضرورة الثبات في المواقع رغم الضغوط. من ناحيته، وصف زعيم حزب معسكر الدولة بيني غانتس الاتفاق الناشئ بأنه فشل استراتيجي وسيجبر إسرائيل على خوض صراع سياسي وعسكري وقانوني في السنوات المقبلة، محذرا من الموافقة على أي تقييد لحرية عمل إسرائيل في لبنان أو أي انسحاب يعرض مستوطني الشمال للخطر.

أما الوزيرة ميكي زوهار فأكدت أن إسرائيل لن تسمح لإيران أبدا بامتلاك أسلحة نووية، وأنها ستضرب بقوة إذا شعرت أن أمنها في خطر. وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تصعيد عسكري على جبهة لبنان، حيث شهد جنوب لبنان عمليات قصف متبادلة بين حزب الله وإسرائيل عقب إعلان الولايات المتحدة وإيران التوصل إلى اتفاق يشمل، وفق طهران، وقفا فوريا لإطلاق النار في لبنان.

وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف قد أعلن فجر الاثنين أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفقتا على وقف فوري ونهائي لإطلاق النار على جميع الجبهات بما في ذلك لبنان. كما أكد أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني محمد باقر ذو القدر أن الرد على القصف الإسرائيلي لبيروت قادم. وفي تطور ميداني، أصدرت وزارة الصحة العامة اللبنانية بيانا جديدا حول الحصيلة التراكمية للضحايا جراء الهجمات الإسرائيلية على لبنان.

كما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي مساء الأحد القضاء على القيادي في حزب الله علي موسى دقدوق في هجوم على جنوب لبنان جمعة 12 يونيو. ووفقا لمصادر إسرائيلية مطلعة، رفض بنيامين نتنياهو خلال آخر مكالمة هاتفية مع ترامب الانسحاب من أراض سورية احتلتها إسرائيل أو من نقاط في جنوب لبنان





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إسرائيل ترامب إيران اتفاق حزب الله

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