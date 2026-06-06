دول الخليج تحتفل بيوم الشباب الخليجي بتكريم المبدعين في مجال البيانات والإحصاء

نظمت دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي احتفالاً بيوم الشباب الخليجي عبر حفل جائزة الإبداع الشبابي في عالم البيانات بقطر بالشراكة مع الجهات الرسمية، حيث تم تكريم شباب مبدعين في مجالات البيانات والإحصاء والابتكار الرقمي، reaffirming.commitment to empowering youth and fostering data-driven decision-making for sustainable development.

تحتضن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية احتفالاً ب يوم الشباب الخليجي من خلال تنظيم حفل جائزة الإبداع الشبابي في عالم البيانات بدولة قطر وبشراكة بين وزارة الشباب والرياضة ال قطر ية والمركز الوطني للإحصاء و المركز الإحصائي الخليجي .

تهدف الجائزة إلى اكتشاف المواهب الشابة في مجال البيانات وتحليلها بين الفئة العمرية 18至34 عامًا، وتشجيع الابتكار في توظيف البيانات لدعم التنمية المستدامة وبناء الاقتصاد القائم على المعرفة. أكد الأمين العام للمجلس الوطني للتخطيط بدولة قطر الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن ناصر آل خليفة أهمية تمكين الشباب في توظيف البيانات لصنع المستقبل، مشيداً بالجهود الخليجية المشتركة في تنمية القدرات الشبابية.

كما أوضحت المديرة العامة للمرکز الإحصائي لدول المجلس انتصار بنت عبدالله الوهيبية أن الشباب يمثل ثروة المنطقة، وأن الجائزة تسلط الضوء على التزام دول الخليج بتقديم منصات دعم للمواهب الشابة ودفع مسيرة التحول الرقمي. شهد الحفل تكريم الفائزين الذين قدموا مشاريع متميزة في تحليل البيانات والإحصاء والتقنيات الحديثة، بالإضافة إلى تكريم لجان التحكيم.

تشير إحصائيات المركز الإحصائي الخليجي إلى أن عدد الشباب في دول المجلس (10-24 عامًا) يبلغ حوالي 11.8 مليون يشكلون 20.9% من إجمالي السكان، مما يؤكد الحاجة إلى استثمار أكبر في هذه الفئة وتعزيز دورهم في مختلف القطاعات التنموية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية لتحقيق مستقبل مزهر للمنطقة





al_jazirah / 🏆 12. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

يوم الشباب الخليجي جائزة الإبداع الشبابي في عالم البيانات مجلس التعاون الخليجي التحول الرقمي تمكين الشباب Science Of Data الإحصاء الابتكار قطر المركز الإحصائي الخليجي

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