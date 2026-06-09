حركة حماس تعلن التوصل إلى مقاربات مقبولة بشأن القضايا الشائكة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وتؤكد أن تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية مرهون ب cessation الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية ورفع الحصار

أفادت حركة حماس ، يوم الثلاثاء، بأنها توصلت إلى مقاربات مقبولة بشأن القضايا الشائكة المتعلقة باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة ، خلال الحوارات التي جرت في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة مع الفصائل الفلسطينية.

حسب تصريح المتحدث باسم الحركة حازم قاسم لوكالة الأناضول، فقد تعاملت حماس وبقية الفصائل بمرونة وإيجابية مع المقترحات التي قدمها الوسطاء من مصر وقطر وتركيا، انطلاقاً من المسؤولية الوطنية لوضع حد للإبادة الجماعية في القطاع. وشدد قاسم على أن الكرة الآن في ملعب الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ومجلس السلام، الممثل بالمدير التنفيذي نيكولاي ميلادينوف، من أجل الشروع في تطبيق حقيقي وكامل لرؤية الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب للسلام في غزة.

وأضاف أن نجاح المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق مرهون بقدرة الوسطاء والدول الضامنة ومجلس السلام على إجبار إسرائيل على وقف الانتهاكات اليومية، ورفع الحصار، والقبول بالمقاربات المتفق عليها. ويأتي هذا التصريح في ظل استمرار الخروقات الإسرائيلية للاتفاق رغم التزام حماس بمتطلبات المرحلة الأولى، حيث تواصل القوات الإسرائيلية عمليات القصف اليومي التي أسفرت عن مقتل 978 فلسطينياً وإصابة أكثر من 3097 آخرين، معظمهم من النساء والأطفال، منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار في أكتوبر 2025.

وتقوم إسرائيل أيضاً بتوسيع ما يعرف بالخط الأصفر غرباً، والذي يحدد المناطق المسموح للفلسطينيين بالتحرك فيها، مما يمنحها السيطرة على نحو 60 بالمئة من مساحة القطاع، بالإضافة إلى تقييد إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية من الغذاء والدواء ومواد الإيواء، رغم المعايش الكارثية لنحو 2.4 مليون فلسطيني، بينهم 1.5 مليون نازح. وقد ارتقى قرابة ألف شهيد فلسطيني منذ وقف إطلاق النار، مما يؤكد أن حرب الإبادة ما زالت مستمرة حسب وصف قاسم، الذي وجه الاتهام لإسرائيل بالسعي لتدمير الاتفاق عبر الخروقات المتواصلة والقتل اليومي وعمليات النسف والتوسع الاستيطاني.

وطالب المتحدث الوسطاء والدول الضامنة والإدارة الأمريكية بتحمل مسؤولياتها السياسية والأخلاقية والقانونية للضغط على الاحتلال للالتزام بالاتفاق. ويذكر أن الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة قد بدأت في eighth أكتوبر 2023 بدعم أمريكي، واستمرت لعامين مخلفة نحو 73 ألف قتيل وأكثر من 173 ألف جريح، ودماراً طال 90 بالمئة من البنى التحتية.

ويجدر التذكير بأن إسرائيل أُقيمت عام 1948 على أراض احتلتها عصابات صهيونية مسلحة ارتكبت مجازر وهجرت ما لا يقل عن 750 ألف فلسطيني، وترفض تل أبيب حتى الآن الانسحاب وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المنصوص عليها في القرارات الدولية





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حماس غزة إسرائيل وقف إطلاق النار العباس

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