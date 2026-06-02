حكم بالسجن المؤبد ضد ضابط استخبارات بحريني بقتل ناشط شيعي

المحكمة الكبرى الجنائية الأولى في البحرين تصدر حكماً بالسجن المؤبد ضد ضابط استخبارات بتهمة الاعتداء المفضي إلى الموت على خلفية مقتل الناشط الشيعي محمد الموسوي، amidst توترات إقليمية بعد الحرب على إهران.

أصدرت المحكمة الكبرى الجنائية الأولى في البحرين ، يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 2 يونيو 2026، حكماً ب السجن المؤبد ضد ضابط استخبارات على خلفية مقتل ناشط شيعي يدعى محمد الموسوي (32 عاماً).

وكانت وحدة التحقيق الخاصة التابعة للنيابة العامة البحرينية قد أعلنت إنهاء تحقيقاتها في منتصف أبريل، وإحالة الضابط المتهم إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بتهمة "الاعتداء المفضي إلى الموت". وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى 19 مارس، عندما تم توقيف الموسوي عند نقطة تفتيش، وفق ما ذكره معهد البحرين للحقوق والديمقراطية مقره لندن.

وأضاف المعهد أن عائلة الموسوي لم تتلق أي معلومات عنه منذ توقيفه، حتى تلقت اتصالاً للحضور إلى المستشفى العسكري لتسلّم جثته في 27 مارس، بعد أن انتشر خبر وفاته عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. وقد أظهرت الجثة آثار تعذيب واضحة، وفق منظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش التي نددت بالواقعة، بينما تنفي البحرين أي ممارسات قمعية على خلفية انتماءات دينية.

وتأتي هذه القضية في سياق تصاعد التوترات في المنطقة منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في 28 فبراير، حيث تعرضت البحرين ودول خليجية أخرى لهجمات إيرانية طالت مواقع مدنية وعسكرية على مدى أسابيع. وفي أعقاب هذه الحرب، شددت السلطات البحرينية الإجراءات ضد من يعبر عن دعمه أو تعاطفه مع إيران، حيث وجهت اتهامات بالتجسس لوطن آخر، واعتقلت نحو 300 شخص، معظمهم من المسلمين الشيعة، وفق نشطاء.

وتشير تقارير إلى أن هذه الإجراءات جاءت في ظل ترقب Responses دبلوماسية، حيث أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي أن بلاده "حالياً في مفاوضات مع إيران"، لكنها "لا تشبه المفاوضات مع سويسرا"، معرباً عن أمله في "التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران يفضي لإعادة فتح المضائق"، ومشيراً إلى أن "البحرية الإيرانية ليست حالياً بل مجموعة قوارب سريعة تحمل رشاشات"





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البحرين محمد الموسوي السجن المؤبد ضابط استخبارات الاعتداء المفضي إلى الموت

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