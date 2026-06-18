حصار الطاهر: حزب الله يعلن إفشال محاولات تقدم إسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان رغم warning

بيان مسائي لحزب الله يكشف تفاصيل المواجهات على مدى أربعة أيام قرب كفرتبنيت، حيث تصدى المقاومون لتقدم إسرائيلي مدعوم بقصف جوي ومدفعي، مؤكدين أن المنطقة تبقى عصية على التوغل. تزامناً، إعلان أمريكي إيراني بوقف إطلاق النار الدائم في لبنان، وخلاف إسرائيلي داخلي حول التداعيات، مع تأكيد حزب الله أن نزع السلاح غير مطروح.

أصدر حزب الله مساء اليوم الخميس بيانا مفصلا حول المعارك التي دارت على مدى الأيام الأربعة الماضية في محيط بلدة كفرتبنیت ومنطقة علي الطاهر في جنوب لبنان ، رغم الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق النار .

وذكر البيان أن جيش العدو الإسرائيلي حاول منذ أربعة أيام التقدم نحو المنطقة عبر مسارات متعددة، بدعم من قصف مدفعي عنيف وغطاء جوي استطلاعي. وقد تصدى مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية لتلك المحاولات باستهداف تحركات وتجمعات القوات الإسرائيلية بالصواريخ والمسيرات والمحلقات الانقضاضية، مما أسفر عن خسائر كبيرة في الأرواح والمعدات، واضطر الجيش إلى التراجع واستخدام طائرات مروحية لنقل الإصابات تحت غطاء دخاني ومدفعي خلال ساعات الليل.

وتحرّك البيان ليوم الأربعاء 17 يونيو 2026، حيث رصدت مقاومة قوة مشاة إسرائيلية تتسلل نحو الأطراف الشمالية الشرقية لكفرتبنیت. وبعد نداء "يا أبا عبد الله"، استهدف المجاهدون القوة بسرب من المسيرات ومحلقات أبابيل الانقضاضية، فوقعوا بين قتيل وجريح، ثم تبع الهجوم بصليات صاروخية وقذائف مدفعية على المنطقة. وفي فجر الخميس 18 يونيو 2026، وبينما كانت القوات الإسرائيلية تحاول إعادة التجمّع عند منطقة المعبر، استهدفت المقاومة دبابة ميركافا بأسلحة مناسبة وأصابتها إصابة مؤكدة، مما اضطر القوة للانسحاب.

يؤكد البيان أن القوات الإسرائيلية ما زالت تتحصن عند الأطراف الجنوبية لكفرتبنیت من جهة أرنون، لكن المقاومة تعهدت بأن تبقى المنطقة عصية على أي توغل إسرائيلي، وستسطر فيها ملاحم كربلائية دفاعاً عن الأرض والشعب. وتزامن هذا البيان مع تقارير عن إصابة خمسة جنود إسرائيليين، بعضهم حالات خطيرة، جراء هجوم انتحاري بطائرتين مسيّرتين استهدف قوة عسكرية وفريق إسعاف.

على صعيد السياسة، كشفت مصادر مطلعة عن خلاف داخل الكابينيت الإسرائيلي بعد نشر مذكرة تفاهم أمريكية إيرانية تشمل إنهاء فورياً ودائماً للعمليات العسكرية على جميع الجبهات بما فيها لبنان، والالتزام بعدم استخدام القوة وضمان سيادة لبنان. ورأى رئيس المخابرات الإسرائيلي الأسبق تامير هيمان أن مثل هذا الاتفاق سيمنح إيران هيمنة كاملة على الشرق الأوسط، معتبراً أنه "كان من الأفضل عدم بدء الحرب".

من ناحيته، أكد الأمين العام لحزب الله نعيم قاسم أن سقف المفاوضات هو الأمن المتبادل مع لبنان، نافياً أي مشروع لنزع السلاح. كما أعلن حزب الله في بيان منفصل عن استشهاد مقاتلين في قصف إسرائيلي على منطقة有其他، مما رفع حصيلة الضحايا اللبنانيين إلى الآلاف جراء الهجمات المتكررة. يبقى الوضع في جنوب لبنان مهشماً رغم الإعلان عن هدنة، مع تواصل المواجهات المحدودة وتبادل الاتهامات بين الطرفين





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حزب الله إسرائيل لبنان كفرتبنيت الطاهر وقف إطلاق النار إيران الولايات المتحدة التورط الإسرائيلي

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