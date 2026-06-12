توقعات الطقس العصري وتعديلات إنتاج النفط الطوعية في يوليو 2026

تقرير شامل حول توقعات الأرصاد الجوية للمملكة العربية السعودية بما في ذلك رياح مثيرة للأتربة والأمطار الرعدية المحتملة، وتقرير عن اجتماع أوبك بلس والموافقة على تعديل طوعي في مستويات الإنتاج.

توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره اليومي عن حالة الطقس Conditions in several regions of Saudi Arabia. Active winds will raise dust and sand in parts of the Riyadh, Eastern, Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Medina, and Ha'il regions.

The report also does not rule out the possibility of scattered thunderstorms accompanied by active winds over parts of the western and southwestern highlands. Regarding maritime conditions, on the Red Sea, surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly at 15-30 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southwesterly to northwesterly at 10-25 km/h in the southern parts, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters in the north and center, and from half a meter to one meter in the south; sea state will be slight to moderate in the north and center, and slight in the south.

In the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly at 15-30 km/h, wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, and sea state will be slight to moderate. In oil market developments, the OPEC+ group held a virtual meeting to review the petroleum market situation. The alliance agreed on a voluntary adjustment to production levels for July 2026, reflecting its ongoing efforts to stabilize global oil markets.

This decision comes amid ongoing assessments of supply-demand dynamics and aims to support market balance. The combination of weather warnings and oil production plans highlights the interplay between environmental conditions and economic planning in the region. Authorities advise citizens and residents to take precautions due to expected low visibility and dusty conditions, while maritime users should be aware of moderate seas in some areas. The OPEC+ production adjustment signals continued coordination among major oil producers to manage market volatility





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الطقس الأرصاد الرياح الأتربة السعودية أوبك بلس النفط الإنتاج يوليو 2026 البحر الأحمر الخليج العربي

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