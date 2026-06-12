توقعات الطقس اليوم

توقعت المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الرياض والشرقية والحدود الشمالية والجوف وتبوك والمدينة المنورة، كما أشار التقرير إلى أن هناك فرصة لFormation السحب الرعدية الممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة.

توقعت المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة و الغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الرياض والشرقية والحدود الشمالية والجوف وتبوك والمدينة المنورة تمتد إلى أجزاء من منطقة حائل، كما لا يُستبعد تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 30 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10 - 25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي. وفي الخليج العربي تكون حركة الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

توقعات الطقس الرياح النشطة الغبار السحب الرعدية المملكة العربية السعودية

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amnesty: Alliance FormedFormer NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has called for the formation of a new alliance of democracies capable of standing up to the United States. He believes that President Trump seems to be withdrawing the US from its traditional role as the leader of the free world, calling him a once boy of the US, 'the natural leader of the free world'.

Read more »

Iraqi Parliament Set to Vote on Thrusday to Confirm Confidence of New GovernmentThe Iraqi Parliament has set a voting session for Thursday to determine the confirmation of the confidence in the new government headed by Ali Al-Zaydi, amid being filled by several political activities and ongoing meetings between political forces and parties to decide several issues related to ministerial formation and the allocation of roles. Political sources revealed that the last few hours have seen a convergence among several blocs regarding the passage of most ministerial names, while some portfolios remain under discussion due to disagreements related to political balances and entitlements among the participating forces. The political forces seek to pass the government with as much consensus as possible, to avoid postponing the session or deferring some ministries to later stages, especially with pressures related to expediting the formation of the government and completing state institutions.

Read more »

Digital Purchases Transition: From Seasonal to Daily, Transforming Nature of Business and CurrencyThe shift from seasonal to daily digital purchases has transformed the nature of business, accompanied by a significant shift in currency through a multitude of subscription and e-commerce applications catering to all household needs, including grocery shopping for entertainment. This type of spending not only affects monthly budgets but also disrupts the formation of capital for individuals, as funds intended for instant digital consumption are transformed into wasted opportunities, hindering families from building investment assets or securing sustainable financial stability. From an economic perspective, the price of goods through delivery apps is subject to a model known as 'cumulative service pricing'. Comparing a meal worth 50 riyals at a direct-to-door store to 85 riyals through an app, this is not just an increase in price but the addition of 'complex layers of intermediaries' that absorb up to 70% of the original product's value as logistics and operational fees. According to McKinsey reports, the 'last mile' issue, which is the distance from the store to the customer's door, accounts for only 53% of the total supply chain cost. In the local market, the final consumer bears this entire cost, adding to platform fees ranging from 15% to 25%.

Read more »

Zidya's Task is Difficult and CrucialThe task of Prime Minister-elect Ali al-Zidya is considered difficult and crucial, as the United States expects him to be free of terrorism and capable of building a bright future for Iraq. The task is more complex due to the American insistence on dismantling the Popular Mobilization Forces, withdrawing from the Iranian influence, and the Iraqi government's refusal to accept any personality for the Ministry post from the factions and the political bloc. The task is also complicated by the presence of political, security, legal, economic, and social issues that need to be addressed. The task is further complicated by the American claim of an Israeli camp in the Iraqi desert during the recent clashes with Iran, and the previous government's deception about the case. The task is also complicated by the Kurdish issue, which requires a visit to Arbil to ensure Kurdish support, and the resolution of issues such as the salaries of employees and others. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the transformation of the Popular Mobilization Forces into a state-led formation, and the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the amendment of the constitution, and the demand for the appointment of the head of the government as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, which is contrary to the constitution. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government.

Read more »