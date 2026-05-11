تكانيك ويكSources| Eurosafexy

ذكر إيكينجي أن الحروب والنزاعات الأخيرة أظهرت تغيراً كبيراً في طبيعة العمليات العسكرية، سواء في الحرب الروسية-الأوكرانية التي برزت فيها الطائرات المسيّرة، أو في المواجهة بين إسرائيل وإيران التي شهدت استخداماً واسعاً للصواريخ بعيدة المدى وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي والطائرات الهجومية المسيّرة والذخائر الجوالة. وأضاف أن ثلاثة مجالات باتت تتصدر مشهد الصناعات الدفاعية عالميًا، وهي الصواريخ فرط الصوتية بعيدة المدى، وأنسام...

جاءت تصريحات إيكينجي خلال استضافته في 'طاولة الأناضول للتكنولوجيا' ضمن فاعليات معرض 'ساها 2026' الدولي للصناعات الدفاعية والطيران والفضاء، الذي تنظمه تكتل شركات 'ساها إسطنبول' للصناعات الدفاعية، في مركز إسطنبول للمعارض، وتشارك فيه وكالة الأناضول بصفتها شريكاً عالمياً للاتصال.

أوضح إيكينجي أن معرض 'ساها 2026' أصبح أحد أبرز منصات الصناعات الدفاعية في أوروبا، مشيراً إلى أن نسخة هذا العام شهدت مشاركة 120 دولة، ونحو 300 شركة دولية، ضمن مساحة مغلقة تبلغ 400 ألف متر مربع. وأضاف أن المعرض حقق هذا العام أرقاماً قياسية، موضحاً أن نسخة العام 2024 سجلت عقوداً بقيمة تقارب 6 مليارات دولار، بينما وصلت قيمة الاتفاقيات الموقعة خلال نسخة 2026 إلى نحو 8 مليارات دولار، ومشاركة عدد كبير من الشراكات المحلية والدولية





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