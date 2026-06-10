تقلبات في أسعار النحاس والمعادن الصناعية بفعل ضغوط اقتصادية وجيوسياسية

شهدت أسعار النحاس انخفاضاً طفيفاً مدفوعاً بالمخاوف الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية، بينما تلقى سوق المعادن تأثيراً من توقعات رسوم جمركية أمريكية جديدة وبياناتeconomique صينية. كما أعلنت السعودية تأهل شركات للمنافسة على رخص الكشف المعدني، ووقع ترمب مرسوماً يعدّل رسوم بعض الواردات المعدنية، واستحواذ ألمنيوم البحرين على دار الألمنيوم دونكيرك.

في تطورات اقتصادية عالمية، شهدت أسعار النحاس volatilité خفيفة يوم الأربعاء حيث تأثرت بالمخاوف الاقتصادية الكلية والتوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط، بينما واصلت توقعات فرض رسوم جمركية أمريكية جديدة تقديم دعم نسبي.

في لندن، انخفض سعر النحاس القياسي لثلاثة أشهر بنسبة 0.32% ليصل إلى 13572 دولاراً للطن المتري. وفي شنغهاي، انخفض العقد الأكثر تداولاً بنسبة 0.29% إلى 104110 يوانات (حوالي 15366 دولاراً). تأتي هذه الحركة في ظل تقلبات في أسواق الطاقة، حيث تراجعت أسعار النفط بنسبة 0.1% رغم استمرار التوترات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مما أثار مخاوف بشأن إمدادات الطاقة والتي تؤثر بدورها على قطاع التصنيع والطلب على المعادن الصناعية.

من ناحية أخرى، أظهرت بيانات صينية ارتفاع أسعار المنتجين في مايو للشهر الثالث على التوالي، مسجلة أعلى مستوياتها منذ 2022، مدعومة بزيادة أسعار السلع الأساسية وتحسن طفيف في الطلب الصناعي. and more economic indicators, including upcoming US inflation data for May, which could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. Recent strong US jobs data had bolstered the dollar and raised expectations of policy tightening, pressure base metallic markets.

Meanwhile copper prices remain somewhat supported by expectations of new US tariffs, with a decision expected in the second half of the year. Estimates suggest a 15% tariff on copper imports starting 2027, rising to 30% from 2028. Other base metals also declined on the LME and SHFE: aluminum, zinc, lead, nickel, tin all fell.

In corporate news, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced that 24 companies and local and international consortia have qualified to compete for exploration licenses in three major mineral belts. Additionally, the White House announced President Donald Trump signed an executive order modifying tariffs on some copper, aluminum, and steel imports. Bahrain's Alba (Aluminum Bahrain) announced a $2.2 billion deal to acquire Aluminium Dunkerque, the largest aluminum smelter in the EU.

Traders noted aluminum prices rose to over four-year highs due to heightened supply risks in the Middle East. In a separate appointment, the Board of Trustees of the Future Investment Initiative Institute announced the appointment of Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Masha bint Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Executive Director.

She will lead the next chapter of global growth and impact for the institute, leveraging her extensive leadership experience across healthcare, higher education, scientific research, institutional development, and international cooperation. Her last role was Vice President for External Relations and Development at Alfaisal University, where she significantly contributed to its transformation into a leading center of excellence.

The new Executive Director will enhance FII Institute's mission to empower leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers to address humanity's most pressing challenges by stimulating investment, building alliances, and driving tangible action





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النحاس المواد المعدنية الرسوم الجمركية أسعار النفط التضخم الأمريكي الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الصين السعودية اكتشاف المعادن دونالد ترمب ألمنيوم البحرين التعدين الاستثمار

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