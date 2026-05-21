تطوير مواد جديدّة تسمح بتعزيز الترابط بين العظام والزراعة العظميّة

تحت leadership of researchers, a team developed new materials designed with the help of artificial intelligence. The new materials provide a solution to the problem of creating stronger alternative joints to compensate for worn-out knee joints while also promoting fast bone healing in fractures. The team wanted to find a material that increases in thickness when stretched but maintains its elasticity and hardness.

تفتح مواد جديدة، صُمِّمت بالاعتماد على تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، آفاقاً لتطوير بدائل أكثر صلابة لتعويض مفاصل الورك، إلى جانب تحسين عمليات التئام الكسور العظمية. كان أمير زادبور، أستاذ جراحة العظام في المركز الطبي التابع لجامعة لايدن في هولندا، يبحث قبل سنوات عن مادة جديدة ذات خصائص استثنائية، إذ كان بحاجة إلى مادة يزداد سُمكها عند تعرّضها للامتداد، مع احتفاظها بصلابة تعادل صلابة العظام.

وكان ذلك مطلباً بالغ الصعوبة، لاسيما إذا تأملنا ما يحدث في حالة تمديد شريط مطاطي من طرفيه، فنلاحظ أنه كلما ازداد استطالة الشريط أصبح أكثر رقة، بيد أن زادبور وفريقه، كانوا بحاجة إلى مادة تؤدي عكس ذلك تماماً، وكان المطلوب منها أن تتحدى قوانين الفيزياء ذاتها





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Artificial Intelligence Knee Joints Bone Healing Artificial Joints Knee Arthroplasty

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