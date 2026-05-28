تطورات عسكرية وسياسية في مضيق هرمز: غارات أمريكية ومفاوضات مع إيران وقضية اغتيال صحفية

تغطية شاملة للتطورات الجارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تشمل الغارات الجديدة في بندر عباس، ومفاوضات إنهاء الحرب، وتفاصيل قضية اغتيال الصحفية مسيح علي نجاد، وردود فعل سياسية من الجانبين.

تتصاعد التطورات العسكرية والسياسية بين الولايات المتحدة و إيران في منطقة مضيق هرمز ، حيث كشف مسؤول أميركي عن شن الجيش الأمريكي غارات جديدة استهدفت موقعاً عسكرياً في مدينة بندر عباس ال إيران ية، وأسقطت أربع طائرات مسيّرة هجومية إيران ية أحادية الاتجاه شكلت تهديداً في المنطقة.

ووفقاً للمسؤول، الذي طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته، تم استهداف محطة تحكم أرضية كانت تستعد لإطلاق طائرة مسيرة خامسة. وقد وقعت الانفجانات الثلاثة في المنطقة حوالي الساعة 1:30 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي (22:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) يوم الخميس، وتجمّعت هذه الضربات الأمريكية في وقت حساس، حيث تجري مفاوضات لإنهاء حرب بدأت قبل ثلاثة أشهر وأودت بحياة الآلاف ورفعت أسعار الطاقة العالمية منذ 28 فبراير بهجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية.

في المقابل، نقلت وكالة "تسنيم" الإيرانية عن مصدر عسكري قوله إن القوات الأميركية أطلقت النار على أرض قرب بندر عباس بعد confrontations with the Revolutionary Guard over a U.S. oil tanker attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. This incident highlights the volatile security situation in the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump denied an Iranian TV report about a joint Iran-Oman navigation agreement for the Strait, affirming that the waterway will remain open. The latest U.S. strikes, described as defensive, were considered by Tehran as a violation of the fragile ceasefire between the two nations. Despite deep mistrust, both nations seem to be moving toward a potential understanding to end the war that erupted in late February.

However, U.S. defense contractors need at least three years to replenish stocks of three major weapons systems heavily used in the conflict. Trump stated during a cabinet meeting that Iran strongly desires an agreement, but the United States is not yet satisfied with the proposals. On the congressional front, Trump is consolidating his hold on the Republican Party, with his endorsed candidates winning primaries and ousting critics.

In a separate legal development, a U.S. court sentenced Jonathan Lüdholt, 37, to ten years in prison for his role in a plot to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, a prominent Tehran critic. Lüdholt admitted to money laundering and stalking charges in the plot that targeted Alinejad, 49, who resides in the United States. Another man, Carlisle Rivera, was sentenced to 15 years in January after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said Tehran attempted to assassinate an American journalist simply for exposing the regime's violations. A third suspect, Afghan national Farhad Shakri residing in Iran and accused of recruiting the two men for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, remains at large. Alinejad, who left Iran in 2009, is a leading opposition figure advocating against mandatory hijab under the slogan "My Stealthy Freedom," and has over nine million Instagram followers.

She survived a thwarted assassination attempt in summer 2022. The diplomatic landscape remains tense as Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's draft agreement proposals. He emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened immediately and not fall under any country's control, and ruled out sanction relief in exchange for Iran's reduction of high-enriched uranium.

He also qualified his reservations about transferring nuclear stockpiles to Russia or China, even as Moscow reiterated its readiness to facilitate such a transfer under a potential deal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that some progress and interest have been achieved, but Washington will wait to see what the coming hours and days produce





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الولايات المتحدة إيران مضيق هرمز غارات جوية طائرات مسيرة مفاوضات عقوبات النووي الإيراني اغتيال مسيح علي نجاد دونالد ترمب الحرس الثوري

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