تصعيد عسكري بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران near مضيق هرمز

ضربات جوية أمريكية تستهدف مواقع إيرانية قرب مضيق هرمز، وهجمات مسيرة إيرانية على أهداف أمريكية، في تطور قد يهدد جهود التهدئة ويدفع المنطقة نحو صراع أوسع.

في تطور عسكري متسارع يضع جهود التهدئة على المحك، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، فجر اليوم الأربعاء، عن تنفيذ ضربات جوية دقيقة استهدفت رادارات ومواقع دفاع جوي وتحكم إيران ية قرب مضيق هرمز ، رداً على إسقاط مروحية أمريكية.

أكدت القيادة المركزية أن العملية جاءت استجابة "متناسبة" للهجمات الأخيرة على القوات الأمريكية والسفن التجارية. وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أن الرد كان "قوياً ومؤثراً"، مشدداً على أن الولايات المتحدة لن تتهاون مع أي اعتداء. في المقابل، أفادت تقارير إعلامية إيرانية بأن الحرس الثوري شن هجمات بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت الأسطول الخامس الأمريكي في البحرين، بالإضافة إلى منشآت عسكرية أمريكية في الأردن والكويت.

جاء التصعيد بعد سقوط مروحية أمريكية من طراز "أباتشي" أثناء دورية قرب مضيق هرمز، حيث أُصيبت إثر تصادم مع طائرة مسيرة. ورغم نفي إيران إسقاطها، إلا أن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي توعد بأن "أي هجوم أو تهديد لن يمر دون رد". أثارت هذه التطورات قلق الأسواق العالمية، حيث ارتفع سعر خام برنت بنحو 1.3% ليقترب من 93 دولاراً للبرميل، وسط مخاوف من انهيار جهود السلام التي كان الرئيس ترامب يعلن منذ أسابيع أنها في مراحلها النهائية.

هذا التصعيد يضع المنطقة في حالة ترقب شديد، مع تساؤلات حول مدى قدرة الطرفين على احتواء المواجهة أو انزلاقها نحو صراع أوسع





sabqorg / 🏆 27. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

الولايات المتحدة إيران مضيق هرمز ضربات جوية طائرات مسيرة الأسطول الخامس الحرس الثوري خام برنت

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Authorities Investigate Small Boat Carrying Palestinian Flag Near CoastA small boat carrying the Palestinian flag was found near the Egyptian coast, raising widespread debate. The boat was found to be empty and carrying humanitarian aid, food, and water for children, as well as medical supplies. The incident sparked discussions on social media about the true nature of the boat and whether it was part of a humanitarian convoy to Gaza or a commercial vessel.

Read more »

Iranian officials hint at agreement near, threaten retaliation in case of US attackIranian officials have hinted at the possibility of reaching an agreement soon, while Tehran threatens to respond with 'sword' if the US attacks. The news comes after a week of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with the US considering a new round of strikes on Iran's military sites.

Read more »

American official: Iran deal unlikely to last 60 days, details near completionA US official says it's likely the nuclear deal won't last 60 days if Washington believes Iran isn't serious about negotiations. The deal's main points are nearly finalized, and Iran has hinted at a near-deal. The agreement includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, allowing Iran to sell oil freely, and negotiations on curbing Iran's nuclear program. However, the possibility of a lasting peace deal that meets Trump's nuclear demands remains unclear.

Read more »

China Building Wide Network of Launch Pads, Shelters, and Communication Stations Near Nuclear Missile SitesAccording to satellite images, China is building a wide network of launch pads, shelters, and communication stations near its nuclear missile sites in a remote desert area. The network includes more than 80 launch pads and three eight-sided facilities near a critical nuclear missile site in northwestern China. The construction activities, which have not been previously reported, indicate a significant expansion of China's hardened infrastructure to protect and operate its land-based ballistic missile forces and reflect a significant upgrade in Beijing's efforts to ensure a 'credible and reliable' nuclear deterrent capability, which relies on the ability to respond to a first strike.

Read more »

Israeli Military Actions Near Lebanon Border and Iranian Role in Tahrir of CeasefireThe text discusses Israeli military activities near the Lebanon border and the Iranian role in the ceasefire agreement. It mentions the role of Lebanon, the US, and Iran in the negotiations and the Iranian attempts to highlight its role in the ceasefire.

Read more »

Clashes Renewed in Gulf Region as Iran Attacks Kuwait, US Strikes Near Strait of HormuzThe renewed clashes in the Gulf region have resulted in damage to Kuwait's international airport and injuries to several people. The US has also launched airstrikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have made little progress so far. The attacks have been seen as a test of the ceasefire and have led to a rise in oil prices by more than 2%. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed after more than three months of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Read more »