تصاعد التضخم في أمريكا واليابان يحدد مسار سياسات الفائدة وارتفاع عوائد السندات

تقرير موجز عن توقعات تضخم أمريكية مرتفعة وزيادة record في تضخم أسعار الجملة اليابانية، مما يزيد الضغط على البنوك المركزية لرفع الفائدة، وارتفاع عوائد السندات، بالإضافة إلى تطورات التعاون الاقتصادي المصري الياباني

تشهد الأسواق المالية العالمية تحولات حاسمة بسبب تصاعد التضخم في الولايات المتحدة واليابان، مما يزيد الضغوط على البنوك المركزية لتبني سياسات نقدية أكثر تشددًا. في الولايات المتحدة، تتجه الأنظار إلى وزارة العمل للإعلان عن بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين لشهر مايو، مع توقعات بقفزة التضخم إلى 4.2%، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ ثلاث سنوات.

هذا الارتفاع المستمر يضع مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أمام تحديات أكبر لكبح التضخم، خاصة في ظل تنامي الضغوط السياسية على إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب مع اقتراب الانتخابات النصفية. في المقابل، سجلت اليابان تسارعًا حادًا في تضخم أسعار الجملة، حيث قفز مؤشر أسعار المنتجين بنسبة 6.3% على أساس سنوي في مايو، مدفوعًا بصدمة أسعار الطاقة الناجمة عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز وارتفاع تكاليف النفط الخام والكيميائيات والمعادن.

أدى ذلك إلى تراجع حاد في الطلب على أدوات الدين وارتفاع عوائد السندات الحكومية، خاصة سندات العشر سنوات التي وصل عائدها إلى 2.695%. يتوقع المحللون أن يرفع بنك اليابان أسعار الفائدة في اجتماعه المرتقب إلى 1%، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، مع استمرار tightening.

بالإضافة إلى ذلك، شهدت العلاقات الاقتصادية بين مصر واليابان تطورًا مهمًا، حيث وقع البلدان على الإطار التمهيدي للشراكة الاستراتيجية خلال الجولة الثالثة من الحوار الاستراتيجي في طوكيو، بما في ذلك مناقشة إنشاء منطقة صناعية يابانية في المنطقة الاقتصادية لقناة السويس. في قطاع الأعمال، رفعت مجموعة نومورا القابضة مستهدف أرباحها بنسبة 50% حتى عام 2031، مما يعكس ثقة أكبر بنك استثماري ياباني في مسار تحوله الهيكلي





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التضخم بنك اليابان الاحتياطي الفيدرالي عوائد السندات أسعار الفائدة

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