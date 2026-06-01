بمتابعة من أمير منطقة الجوف - مشاهد مغادرة الحجاج بعد إكمال المناسك

شهد منفذ الحديثة ومدينة الحج اج بمركز الشقيق مغادرة ضيوف الرحمن إلى أوطانهم بعد أن منّ الله عليهم بأداء مناسك الحج لهذا العام، حيث واصلت الجهات العاملة بالمنفذ ومدينة الحج اج تنفيذ المرحلة الأخيرة من خططها التشغيلية لموسم الحج ، مسخرةً إمكاناتها كافة لضمان انسيابية حركة الحج اج وسرعة إنهاء إجراءات مغادرتهم.

ولقد قدّمت هذه الجهات خدمات إرشادية وصحية وإنسانية متكاملة، ما يعكس ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من اهتمام وعناية بضيوف الرحمن منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى مغادرتهم إلى بلدانهم. وفي لفتة رائعة، تسلّم الحجاج المغادرون هدية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وهي نسخة من المصحف الشريف، مما يجسد العناية الفائقة التي تحظى بها ضيوف بيت الله الحرام وحرص القيادة على توديعهمonic体现 رسالة المملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين ورعاية قاصدي الحرمين الشريفين.

وقد شهدت العملية تكاملاً ملموساً بين جميع الأجهزة المشاركة، وتنسيقاً ميدانياً دقيقاً أسهم في تسهيل حركة الحجاج وتوفير بيئة آمنة ومريحة لهم،امتداداً للنجاح الكبير الذي تحقق في موسم الحج لهذا العام. 并确





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ضغف المملكة الحديثة الحج خدمات

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Efforts and Tensions in the Middle EastThe Middle East region is at a critical strategic juncture, with intense diplomatic efforts intersecting with escalating military tensions in vital waterways. In Tehran, the Pakistani Army Chief, Asim Bajwa, met with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, while Islam Abadi is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States. The two sides discussed diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation and ending the war with Iran. Meanwhile, reports from Axios and CBS News indicate that the US government is considering new strikes on Iran, and President Donald Trump has changed his schedule to remain in Washington at the end of the week, fueling speculation about a renewed military confrontation with Iran.

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