تسجيلات صوتية مسربة من اجتماعات سرية في غرفة العمليات بالبيت الأبيض تثير تساؤلات حول أمن المعلومات وتكشف تفاصيل عن مناقشات حساسة تتعلق بإيران وقضية جيفري إبستين، بينما ي canine تحقيق داخلي للكشف عن مصدر التسريب.

كشف صحفيان من صحيفة نيويورك تايمز عن حصولهما على تسجيلات صوتية لاجتماعات سرية عُقدت في غرفة العمليات بال بيت الأبيض ، والتي تعتبر من أكثر الأماكن حماية وصعوبة في الوصول إليها.

هذه التسجيلات، التي تم تسريبها رغم الحظر الكامل لأجهزة التسجيل داخل تلك الغرفة، تثير مخاوف أمريكية شديدة من احتمال تسجيل محادثات حساسة دون علم المشاركين. ووفقًا لتقرير موقع أكسيوس الأمريكي، فإن المصادر داخل الإدارة تعبر عن قلقها من عدم معرفة أيParts من الحوارات سُجلت. هذه المقتطفات، التي نُشرت قبل发行 كتاب 'تغيير النظام' المزمع في 23 يونيو، تتضمن نصوصًا حرفية لاجتماعات سرية، خاصة تلك المتعلقة بالاستراتيجية تجاه إيران.

ومن اللافت أن مسؤولي البيت الأبيض لم يشككوا في صحة这些 الحوارات، بما في ذلك تعليق وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو على سيناريوهات نتنياهو حول تغيير النظام في إيران ووصفه إياها بالهراء. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أشار موقع نيوز 24 الألماني إلى بدء تحقيق واسع النطاق داخل البيت الأبيض للبحث عن جاسوس potentially مسؤول عن التسريب، بعد نشر هذه المقتطفات. وقد أكد مراسل CNN برايان ستيلتر以及 شخص مطلع على التحقيقات صحة هذا البحث.

تت自幼 meeting explore one of meetings related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, which was held without President Trump's knowledge. Participants included then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel, some attending in person and others by phone.

The meeting aimed to devise a damage control strategy and demonstrate transparency to Trump's base following the DOJ and FBI's announcement that there was no list of Epstein's clients and that the convicted financier had died by suicide in jail. According to the book, Vice President J.D. Vance appeared 'horrified' during the meeting due to the divide the Epstein case created among Trump supporters.

Vance proposed an unconventional idea: having Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's imprisoned associate, hoping she would publicly state that Trump was not involved. however, the authors note that some senior officials believed Vance himself subscribed to darker conspiracy theories about Epstein and a network of powerful predators. Another source, identified as 'Dood' in the book, revealed that all White House strategies to deflect attention from the Epstein file have failed, turning the matter from a legal issue into a major political and media crisis that drains the administration's resources.

Internal deliberations reportedly showed deep anxiety about potential revelations emerging in the coming days. The analysis emphasizes that the shadow of Epstein will continue to loom over US politics, haunting Trump in political and media arenas regardless of his attempts to downplay it. في سياق Separate events، أعلن طبيب الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب أن فحصه الطبي الأخير أظهر فقدانه حوالي 9 كيلوغرامات، ووصف صحته بأنها 'ممتازة' رغم وجود تشوهات طفيفة.

هذا الإعلان يأتي amidst التوترات الإقليمية، حيث قامت إيران بهجوم على إسرائيل، وردت إسرائيل في حدود 'المتوقع' وفقًا لتحليلات ألمانية وأوروبية، مما يشير إلى لعبة 'شد الأعصاب' بين الطرفين. في الوقت نفسه، نجحت قطر في الوساطة لتحقيق اتفاق هدنة بين حماس وإسرائيل، مما يثير تساؤلات حول سر نجاح الدبلوماسية القطرية في وسط صراع معقد، حيث تظهر قدرتها على لعب دور وسيط مؤثر في多条 من الصراعات الإقليمية المتشابكة





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غرفة العمليات تسجيلات صوتية نيويورك تايمز تغيير النظام إيران جيفري إبستين ترامب بيت الأبيض جاسوس

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