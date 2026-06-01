أصدرت وزارة الخارجية التركية بيانا رسميا تدين فيه اقتحام مجموعات إسرائيلية متطرفة للمسجد الأقصى ورفع العلم الإسرائيلي وترديد الأناشيد داخل باحاته تحت حماية قوات الأمن الإسرائيلية، معتبرة ذلك انتهاكا واضحا للقانون الدولي وتحريضا على تفاقم حالة عدم الاستقرار. كما أكد مدير إعلام محافظة القدس Omar Al-Rjoub للمراسلين أن المستوطنين أدوا طقوسا استفزازية داخل الأقصى، بينما يحذر الفلسطينيون من سياسة التهويد الممنهجة للقدس الشرقية. التطورات تهدد مستقبل السلام وتزيد من حدة التوتر في المنطقة.

أدانت تركيا بشدة اقتحام مجموعات إسرائيل ية متطرفة للمسجد الأقصى ورفع العلم ال إسرائيل ي وترديد الأناشيد داخل باحاته، معتبرة ذلك انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي وتحريضا على تفاقم حالة عدم الاستقرار في المنطقة.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية التركية في بيان رسمي نددت فيه بأشد العبارات بالحادث، إن هذه المجموعات المتطرفة نفذت الاقتحام تحت حماية قوات الأمن الإسرائيلية، مما يشكل استفزازا متعمدا للمشاعر الدينية الإسلامية، ويمثل تحديا سافرا للقرارات الدولية والوضع القانوني التاريخي للمسجد الأقصى. وأكد البيان أن مثل هذه الممارسات تهددokka الوضع القائم في القدس، وتهدف إلى تغيير الطابع Demographic للمدينة المقدسة، وتنذر بإشعال نار الفتنة وتمدد دائرة العنف في فلسطين والمنhorn ككل.

كما حذرت الخارجية التركية من استمرار odwaga الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في انتهاكاته الممنهجة ضد المقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية، معربة عن قلقها الشديد من توالي الاستفزازات التي تهدف إلى طمس الهوية العربية والإسلامية للقدس الشرقية وإرغام سكانها على التهجير القسري. من جانبه، أكد عمر الرجوب مدير دائرة الإعلام في محافظة القدس لوكالة الأناضول، أن مستوطنين إسرائيليين اقتحموا باحات المسجد الأقصى يوم الأحد الماضي، وقاموا برفع أعلام الاحتلال وأداء طقوس يهودية استفزازية داخل أسواره، مع دعاء صريح لبناء الهيكل على أنقاضه، مما يشكل تجاوزا خطيرا للمشاعر الدينية وتصعيدا مفتعلًا.

ويذكر أن الفلسطينيين يحذرون منذ سنوات من سياسة التهويد الممنهجة التي تتابعها إسرائيل في القدس الشرقية، بما فيها المسجد الأقصى، بهدف طمس معالمها التاريخية العربية والإسلامية وإفراغها من سكانها الأصليين. ويتمسك الفلسطينيون بالقدس الشرقية عاصمة لدولتهم المستقبلية، استنادا إلى قرارات الشرعية الدولية التي تعتبر المدينة أرضا محتلة منذ عام 1967، وترفض أي تغييرات أحادية الجانب في وضعها القانوني، بما في ذلك قانون القدس الصادر عام 1980 الذي ضمتها إسرائيل بشكل باطل.

وتشكل هذه الاستفزازات المتكررة تحديا مباشرا للمجتمع الدولي ومطالباته بوقف كافة الإجراءات أحادية الجانب واحترام الوضع التاريخي والقانوني للمقدسات، وتمثل عائقا كبيرا أمام أي جهود سلام حقيقية





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

تركيا إسرائيل المسجد الأقصى القدس الاحتلال الاستفزاز القانون الدولي التهويد الفلسطينيون

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