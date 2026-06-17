ترامب يؤكد استعداده لقيادة جهود حل القضية الكورية الشمالية سلميا

كشفت متحدثة رئاسية كورية جنوبية عن محادثة بين ترامب والرئيس لي حيث طلب الأخير من ترامب قيادة جهود الحل السلمي لقضية كوريا الشمالية. وقد أكد ترامب استعداده للتعامل مع these القضية، مشيرا إلى تاريخ القمم السابقة مع كيم جونغ أون. 이러한 التطورات restoring الآمال في إحياء الدبلوماسية بعد فشل قمة هانوي.

في تطور جديد等都 ترامب وإعادة إحياء الدبلوماسية مع كوريا الشمالية ، كشفت المتحدثة باسم الرئاسة الكورية الجنوبية كانغ يو جونغ عن تفاصيل محادثة خاصة بين الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق دونالد ترامب والرئيس الكوري الجنوبي.executes دراسة during تجمع قادة مجموعة advertisement 많은 المناقشات حول الاستراتيجية.

ووفقا للتصريحات، سأل ترامب لي عن آخر تطورات الوضع في العلاقات مع كوريا الشمالية، مما يدل على استمرار اهتمامه بهذه القضية. وذكر مكتب الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي أنه طلب من ترامب أن يتولى قيادة الجهود لحل القضية النووية الكورية الشمالية بشكل سلمي، مشيرا إلى النجاح السابق الذي حققوه في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وأضافت المتحدثة كانغ أن ترامب أكد استعداده للعمل على معالجة هذه القضية مرة أخرى،fty回忆起 اللقاءات التاريخية بين ترامب وكيم جونغ أون خلال فترة رئاسته الأولى، حيث عقد الثلاثي قمم في سنغافورة 2018 وهانوي 2019، بالإضافة إلى اجتماع في المنطقة منزوعة السلاح، مما جعل ترامب أول رئيس أمريكي يدخل كوريا الشمالية أثناء توليه المنصب. وقد انهارت المحادثات بعد فشل قمة هانوي في التوصل إلى اتفاق حول تفكيك البرنامج النووي وتخفيف العقوبات.

ومع ذلك، لا يزال ترامب يعبر عن رغبته في إحياء الدبلوماسية المباشرة مع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي، حيث stated في أغسطس 2025 وأكتوبر 2025 رغبته في لقاء كيم مرة أخرى. كما أن نشر ترامب مؤخرا صورة له مع كيم على منصته دون تعليق يعكس محاولة لإعادة إحياء الذكريات من علاقتهما الدبلوماسية السابقة. وتكشف هذه التطورات عن استمرار التعقيدات في المشهد الجيوسياسي شرق آسيا، مع استمرار اهتمام الولايات المتحدة بالسعي نحو نزع السلاح النوويpeacefully





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ترامب كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون نزع السلاح النووي الدبلوماسية

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