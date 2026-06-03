ترامب يطالب إيران بتنازلات نووية كتابية محددة ويؤكد على أولوية أمن مضيق هرمز في المفاوضات

according to sources from abc news, president donald trump is demanding that tehran present specific written nuclear concessions as part of a tentative agreement aimed at breaking the deadlock between washington and tehran. however, trump decided during a friday situation room meeting that those commitments were not strong enough.

ذكرت شبكة "آيه بي سي نيوز" نقلاً عن مصادر أن الرئيسdonald trump يطالب طهران بتقديم تنازلات نووية محددة كتابياً كجزء من اتفاق مبدئي يهدف إلى تجاوز حالة الجمود بين واشنطن وطهران.

لكن ترامب قرر خلال اجتماع في غرفة العمليات يوم الجمعة أن تلك الالتزامات لم تكن قوية بما يكفي. وأشار إلى أن أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز يعتبر أولوية أمريكية هامة في المفاوضات مع إيران، موضحاً أنه يجب فتح المضيق والولايات المتحدة لن ترفع الحصار إلا بعد تحقيق هذا الشرط. يذكر أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب قد نفى توقف المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأيام الماضية، مؤكداً أن التواصل بين الطرفين لم ينقطع.

وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن مسار المحادثات لا يزال غير واضح النتائج، مشيراً في الوقت نفسه إلى أنه أبلغ الجانب الإيراني بضرورة التوصل إلى اتفاق. هذه التطورات تأتي في إطار مساعٍ دبلوماسية مكثفة لكسر الحلقة المفرغة من المواجهة بين البلدين، حيث تسعى إدارة ترامب إلى الضغط على طهران لتقديم تنازلات ملموسة في ملفها النووي، خاصة فيما يتعلق بتقييد قدراتها الصاروخية والنووية.

التركيز الأمريكي على أمن مضيق هرمز يعكس أهمية هذا الممر المائي الحيوي для التجارة العالمية والنفط، ويظهر أن واشنطن تريد ضمان حرية الملاحة فيه كشرط أساسي لأي تفاهم未来的. من ناحية أخرى، تنفي إيران باستمرار وجود أزمات في المضيق، وتؤكد على سيادتها الكاملة فيه، مما يجعل هذا الملف نقطة خلاف مركزية.

في السياق ذاته، يبدو أن الطرفين ما زالا في مرحلة تبادل الشروط دون الوصول إلى أرضية مشتركة، حيث تطلب واشنطن من Tehranإجراءات قابلة للتحقق كتابياً، بينما تطالب إيران برفع العقوبات بشكل كامل قبل تقديم أي تنازلات. هذا الجمود يعكس انعدام الثقة العميق بين الجانبين، ويشير إلى أن أي اتفاق محتمل سيحتاج إلى ضمانات قوية ومراقبة دقيقة.

كما أن تصريحات ترامب المتكررة حول ضرورة التوصل إلى اتفاق تظهر رغبة إدارته في تجنب تصعيد عسكري محتمل، خاصة مع اقتراب الانتخابات الأمريكية، لكنه يريد أيضاً أن يظهر قوة في المفاوضات. في المقابل، تستغل إيران الوقت لتعزيز قدراتها النووية والصاروخية، مما يزيد من تعقيد المشهد





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إيران الولايات المتحدة ترامب النووي الإيراني مضيق هرمز المفاوضات العقوبات أمن الملاحة

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