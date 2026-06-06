تحليل: تأثير الحرب على نتنياهو ومفاوضات أمريكية إيرانية سرية

تستعرض هذه المقالة التحليلية التأثير المزدوج للحرب على المشهد السياسي الإسرائيلي، خاصة شعبية نتنياهو، وتكشف عن role باكستان كوسيط رئيسي في المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بشأن النزاع. كما تناقش العوائق الرئيسية مثل الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة والبرنامج النووي، وتتصدر تصريحات المسؤولين الإيرانيين والأمريكيين.

تشهد الساحة السياسية الإسرائيلية تحولات مثيرة للاهتمام في أعقاب الحرب الدائرة، حيث يقلب التحليل استطلاعات الرأي ليكشف عن تأثير النزاع على شعبية رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو .

في الوقت نفسه، تكشف تطورات دبلوماسية جديدة عن قناة اتصال خلفية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث تتصدر باكستان دور الوسيط الرئيسي في المشهد. هذا الدور الباكستانيcomes to the fore بعد نجاحها في التوسط لتحقيق وقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار فيApril/نيسان الماضي. ومع التحضير لزيارة مقررة لمسؤول إيراني رفيع إلى طهران، تبقى تفاصيل المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران غامضة، غير أن الخلافات الجوهرية حول برنامج إيران النووي والأصول المجمدة تبدو عائقًا رئيسيًا.

في قلب هذه الخلافات، يسلط الضوء مسؤول إيراني على أن أي اتفاق سلام محتمل يتطلب موافقة إدارة ترامب على الإفراج عن 24 مليار دولار من الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة. ويؤكد محسن رضائي، المستشار العسكري للمرشد الإيراني، أن المفاوضات وصلت إلى طريق مسدود، مع silhouette 'الكرة في ملعب ترامب' لكسر this الجمود.

وتcontrast هذا مع تصريحات وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، الذي يشير إلى عدم إحراز أي 'تقدم ملموس' رغم التأكيدات الأمريكية الإيجابية. and يوضح عراقجي أن تبادل الرسائل مستمر، مما يبرز تعقيد المشهد الدبلوماسي. على صعيد التفاؤل الأمريكي، يعبر الرئيس ترامب عن تفاؤله بإمكانية إحراز تقدم_major خلال عطلة نهاية هذا الأسبوع، في تحدٍ للرواية الإيرانية التي تشكك في جدوى المحادثات. هذا التناقض بين上发表ات الطرفين يreflect حالة من عدم اليقين حول مستقبل المفاوضات.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تتصاعد فيه الضغوط الإقليمية والدولية، حيث يبحث المجتمع الدولي عن way لتخفيف حدة الصراع ومنع اتساع نطاق الحرب. وتبقى القضية النووية الإيرانية وملف الأصول المجمدة هما المحوران الرئيسيان في هذه المحادثات الشائكة، مع استمرار دور الوسيط الباكستاني كحلقة وصل حاسمة بين الإدارتين الأمريكية والإيرانية





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نتنياهو استطلاعات الرأي الحرب الولايات المتحدة إيران باكستان الوساطة الأصول المجمدة البرنامج النووي المفاوضات ترامب خامنئي

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