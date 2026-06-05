بوتين ينتقد الغرب ويحملهم مسؤولية تآكل منظمة التجارة العالمية

انتقد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الدول الغربية خلال مشاركته في المنتدى الاقتصادي الدولي بسانت بطرسبورغ، متهما إياها بتقويض منظمة التجارة العالمية بعد أن كانت راعية لها،uste to serve its interests. وتطرق بوتين أيضا إلى الاقتصاد الروسي ومجموعة بريكس، مشيرا إلى تفوقها الاقتصادي على مجموعة السبع.

صرح الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بأن الدول الغرب ية، وهي الجهات التي أنشأت منظمة التجارة العالمية ، هي نفسها التي بدأت عملية تآكل المنظمة بعدما فقدت اهتمامها بقواعد التجارة الدولية.

وشارك الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين يوم الجمعة في الجلسة العامة للمنتدى الاقتصادي الدولي في سانت بطرسبورغ. وقال: إن عملية تآكل منظمة التجارة العالمية أطلقها أولئك الذين أنشأوها، أي الدول الغربية. فعندما كان ذلك يصب في مصلحتها، كانت تروج للمنظمة ولأفكارها، وتدعو دولا أخرى للانضمام إليها. ولكن عندما بدأ الغرب يخسر في المنافسة الاقتصادية، أصبحت القواعد التجارية العامة والموحدة التي جرى تطبيقها في إطار منظمة التجارة العالمية غير مثيرة لاهتمامه، بل وأصبحت عبئا عليه.

وأشار الرئيس الروسي إلى أن الخطوة التالية كانت اللجوء إلى القيود الأحادية الجانب وما يعرف بالعقوبات، مؤكدا أن الدول الغربية عطلت بذلك عمليا آليات منظمة التجارة العالمية وقوضت الثقة بهذه المؤسسات. كما صرح الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بأن العقوبات الغربية عطلت فعليا مؤسسة منظمة التجارة العالمية وقوضت الثقة بها. وعندما تنعدم الثقة، لم تعد المؤسسة تعمل بالشكل المطلوب. وأكد بوتين أن هيكل التجارة العالمي يتجه اليوم بعيدا عن المبادئ الأساسية التي قامت عليها منظمة التجارة العالمية.

يذكر أن منتدى بطرسبورغ الاقتصادي الدولي يعقد في الفترة من 3 إلى 6 يونيو الجاري، وهو أكبر حدث اقتصادي سنوي في روسيا، ويجمع الآلاف من الخبراء وصناع القرار من جميع أنحاء العالم. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أعلن بوتين أن مستوى الدين العام في روسيا يبلغ 16.4% فقط من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وهو أقل بكثير مما هو عليه في منطقة اليورو.

كما أكد أن معدلات النمو الاقتصادي لدول مجموعة بريكس أعلى بكثير منها في دول مجموعة السبع، مشددا على أن هذا الاتجاه سيستمر في المستقبل أيضا. وأشار إلى أن دول مجموعة بريكس تستحوذ على ما يقرب من ربع الصادرات العالمية، مشيرا إلى أن هذا المؤشر في ارتفاع مستمر





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بوتين منظمة التجارة العالمية الغرب العقوبات مجموعة بريكس

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