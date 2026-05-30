باريس سان جيرمان يتوج بدوري أبطال أوروبا للمرة الثانية توالياً ويحقق عوائد مالية قياسية

تتويج باريس سان جيرمان بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا للموسم الثاني على التوالي بعد فوزه على أرسنال في النهائي بودابست، مع تحليل للعوائد المالية الضخمة التي generateها النادي من المسابقة، وإنجازات فردية وتاريخية.

حقق نادي باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي إنجازاً جديداً بتتويجه بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا للموسم الثاني على التوالي، بعد فوز مثير على نظيره أرسنال الإنجليزي في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت على ملعب بوشكاش أرينا في العاصمة الهنغارية بودابست مساء السبت.

يمثل هذا التتويج الثاني للنادي في المسابقة الأوروبية الأكثر prestige، بعد لقب الموسم الماضي، مما يؤسس لحقبة جديدة من الهيمنة الفرنسية على الساحة الكروية الأوروبية. على الرغم من أن القيمة المعنوية والتاريخية للقب تظل الأكثر أهمية للاعبين والجهاز الفني والجماهير، إلا أن الجانب المالي يمثل عاملاً بالغ الأهمية لإدارة النادي، حيث تقدم جوائز مالية كبيرة من الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) تزداد مع تقدم الفريق في مراحل البطولة.

وفقاً لتقديرات تقرير نشره موقع "ذي أثلتيك"، بلغت العوائد المالية الإجمالية التي حصل عليها باريس سان جيرمان من نسخة هذا الموسم نحو 146 مليون يورو. يتضمن هذا المبلغ 6.5 مليون يورو كمكافأة مباشرة للفوز في المباراة النهائية ضد أرسنال، بالإضافة إلى 139 مليون يورو جمعها النادي من المراحل السابقة في البطولة بدءاً من مرحلة المجموعات.

لكن العائدات لا تتوقف عند هذا الحد، حيث أن التتويج يضمن للنادي مشاركة تلقائية في كأس السوبر الأوروبي شهر أغسطس المقبل في سالزبورغ النمساوية، حيث سيواجه أستون فيلا الإنجليزي. هذه المشاركة بحد ذاتها تضمن مكافأة إضافية قدرها 4 ملايين يورو، مع إمكانية زيادة هذا المبلغ في حال التتويج باللقب أيضاً، علماً بأن هذه الأرقام لم تُدرج بعد في الحصيلة الإجمالية السابقة.

في جانب فردي، حقق الحارس الروسي ماتفي سافونوف إنجازاً تاريخياً حيث أصبح أول لاعب روسي يفوز بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا مرتين في مسيرته، بعد أن كان قد توج باللقب الموسم الماضي أيضاً. كما سجل باريس سان جيرمان رقماً تهديفياً تاريخياً في المسابقة هذا الموسم، حيث عادل الرقم القياسي للأهداف التي يسجلها فريق في موسم واحد من دوري الأبطال، بعدما أضاف هدفاً في المباراة النهائية ضد أرسنال، مما يضاف إلى إنجاز الفوز باللقب





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باريس سان جيرمان دوري أبطال أوروبا أرسنال بودابست ماتفي سافونوف العوائد المالية كأس السوبر الأوروبي يان سيغان

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