Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Walmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittishWalmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittish Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

بابا فرنسيس يوجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في نص مطول يركز على الذكاء الاصطناعي

Religion News

بابا فرنسيس يوجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في نص مطول يركز على الذكاء الاصطناعي
BabylonFrancisIntelligent
📆5/25/2026 2:30 PM
📰Arabi21News
24 sec. here / 288 min. at publisher
📊News: 1014% · Publisher: 51%

بابا فرنسيس حذر من أن نشر المعلومات وتغذية الصراعات قد تدفع العالم نحو مسار من الحروب التي لا تنتهي. ووجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في النص المطول المعروف باسم الرسالة العامة الأولى للبابا. ودعا البابا إلى عدم حصر ملكية بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أيدي القطاع الخاص، وحث صناع السياسات على حماية حقوق العمال وضمان سلامة الأطفال من مخاطر هذه التكنولوجيا، كما طالب بالحد من المنافسة بين شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وقال في الرسالة التي تحمل عنوان"الإنسانية الرائعة"،"ما نحتاجه هو مشاركة سياسية أكثر فاعلية قادرة على إبطاء الأمور عندما يكون كل شيء في حالة تسارع". ودعا البابا إلى"أطر قانونية ملائمة ورقابة مستقلة ومستخدمين على دراية ونظام سياسي لا يتخلى عن مسؤولياته".

في أول وثيقة كبرى، حذر البابا فرنسيس من أن نشر المعلومات وتغذية الصراعات قد تدفع العالم نحو مسار من الحروب التي لا تنتهي. ووجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في النص المطول المعروف باسم الرسالة العامة الأولى للبابا.

ودعا البابا إلى عدم حصر ملكية بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أيدي القطاع الخاص، وحث صناع السياسات على حماية حقوق العمال وضمان سلامة الأطفال من مخاطر هذه التكنولوجيا، كما طالب بالحد من المنافسة بين شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وقال في الرسالة التي تحمل عنوان"الإنسانية الرائعة"،"ما نحتاجه هو مشاركة سياسية أكثر فاعلية قادرة على إبطاء الأمور عندما يكون كل شيء في حالة تسارع". ودعا البابا إلى"أطر قانونية ملائمة ورقابة مستقلة ومستخدمين على دراية ونظام سياسي لا يتخلى عن مسؤولياته"

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arabi21News /  🏆 26. in SA

Babylon Francis Intelligent Artificial Intelligence AI Data Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Intellectual

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines



Render Time: 2026-05-25 17:30:29