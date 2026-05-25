بابا فرنسيس يوجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في نص مطول يركز على الذكاء الاصطناعي

بابا فرنسيس حذر من أن نشر المعلومات وتغذية الصراعات قد تدفع العالم نحو مسار من الحروب التي لا تنتهي. ووجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في النص المطول المعروف باسم الرسالة العامة الأولى للبابا. ودعا البابا إلى عدم حصر ملكية بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أيدي القطاع الخاص، وحث صناع السياسات على حماية حقوق العمال وضمان سلامة الأطفال من مخاطر هذه التكنولوجيا، كما طالب بالحد من المنافسة بين شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وقال في الرسالة التي تحمل عنوان"الإنسانية الرائعة"،"ما نحتاجه هو مشاركة سياسية أكثر فاعلية قادرة على إبطاء الأمور عندما يكون كل شيء في حالة تسارع". ودعا البابا إلى"أطر قانونية ملائمة ورقابة مستقلة ومستخدمين على دراية ونظام سياسي لا يتخلى عن مسؤولياته".

في أول وثيقة كبرى، حذر البابا فرنسيس من أن نشر المعلومات وتغذية الصراعات قد تدفع العالم نحو مسار من الحروب التي لا تنتهي. ووجه نداءات حماسية إلى قادة العالم في النص المطول المعروف باسم الرسالة العامة الأولى للبابا.

ودعا البابا إلى عدم حصر ملكية بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أيدي القطاع الخاص، وحث صناع السياسات على حماية حقوق العمال وضمان سلامة الأطفال من مخاطر هذه التكنولوجيا، كما طالب بالحد من المنافسة بين شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وقال في الرسالة التي تحمل عنوان"الإنسانية الرائعة"،"ما نحتاجه هو مشاركة سياسية أكثر فاعلية قادرة على إبطاء الأمور عندما يكون كل شيء في حالة تسارع". ودعا البابا إلى"أطر قانونية ملائمة ورقابة مستقلة ومستخدمين على دراية ونظام سياسي لا يتخلى عن مسؤولياته"

Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA

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