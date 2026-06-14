انفجار سيارة بعد تصادم عنيف في إسطنبول يثير ذعراً ومقاطع مصورة مروعة

تحول حادث مرور عادي في إسطنبول إلى مشهد مروع quando انقلبت+s+car and exploded into flames, captured by a motorcyclist's helmet camera. Three people were injured in the early morning collision in the Maltepe district, and emergency services responded quickly. The video shows the moment of impact followed by a massive explosion that engulfed one vehicle. Authorities are investigating the cause, with initial indications pointing to a fuel system rupture due to the force of the crash.

تحولت لحظات انتظار عادية عند إشارة مرور في مدينة إسطنبول إلى مشهد مروع، بعدما وثقت كاميرا خوذة دراج ناري حادثا عنيفا انتهى بانفجار إحدى السيارتين واشتعالها بالكامل.

ووقع الحادث في منطقة مالتبه على جادة تورغوت أوزال بحي يالي، عندما اصطدمت سيارتان عند أحد التقاطعات في ساعة مبكرة من صباح الأحد، ما أدى إلى إصابة 3 أشخاص. وبحسب المعلومات الأولية، تسبب الاصطدام العنيف في انحراف إحدى السيارتين عن مسارها، قبل أن يقع انفجار داخلها عقب الحادث مباشرة. وسرعان ما تحولت السيارة إلى كرة من النار، فيما هرعت فرق الإسعاف والإطفاء والشرطة إلى موقع الحادث بعد تلقي بلاغات من المارة.

ووثّقت كاميرا الخوذة الخاصة بدراج ناري كان متوقفاً عند إشارة حمراء تفاصيل الحادث ثانية بثانية، إذ أظهرت المشاهد لحظة اصطدام السيارتين، ثم الانفجار الذي أعقب التصادم مباشرة، قبل أن تلتهم النيران إحدى المركبتين. وقد انتشرت المقاطع المصورة للحادث على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي،+l+h+ حيث أثارت صدمة وذهولاً Categories: أخبار حوادث ومرور. وتعمل السلطات التركية على التحقيق في أسباب الحادث الدقيقة، بما في ذلك ما إذا كان هناك خلل فني في إحدى السيارات أو عوامل أخرى ساهمت في الانفجار المفاجئ.

وتشير المعاينة الأولية إلى أن القوة الهائلة الناتجة عن التصادم تسببت في تمزق خزان الوقود أو نظام الوقود، مما أدى إلى الاشتعال الفوري. وقد تم نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى قريب لتلقي العلاج، ووصفت حالتهم بأنها مستقرة نسبياً باستثناء إصابات طفيفة إلى متوسطة. ويذكر أن منطقة مالتبه في إسطنبول تشهد حركة مرور مكثفة، خاصة في ساعات الصباح الباكر، ما يجعل حوادث التصادم شائعة إلى حد ما، لكن نادراً ما تصل إلى درجة الانفجار والاحتراق الكامل كما حدث في هذه الواقعة.

وتساهم كاميرات الخوذات التي ي用的ها دراجون ناريون في توثيق العديد من الحوادث، مما يوفر أدلة مرئية قيمة للتحقيقات. وأعربت السلطات المحلية عن أسفها للحادث، ودعت جميع السائقين إلى توخي الحذر والالتزام بقواعد المرور، خاصة في المناطق المزدحمة. كما herbivores+ نصائح للقيادة الدفاعية وتجنب التجاوزات الخطرة التي قد تؤدي إلى نتائج كارثية. و لا تزال التفاصيل الكاملة للحادث قيد التحقيق، مع توقع صدور تقرير رسمي من إدارة المرور التركية في الأيام القليلة المقبلة.

وتشيرgars+ بعض التكهنات الأولية إلى أن سرعة عالية قد تكون عاملاً مساهماً، لكن هذا غير مؤكد حتى الآن. وتظهر+l+h+ الصور酸钠 Mobiletv how the collision occurred at an intersection when one vehicle failed to yield the right of way, triggering a chain of events that led to the explosion+





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حادث مرور انفجار سيارة إسطنبول كاميرا خوذة مالتبه حريق تصادم إصابات

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