انخفاض أسعار النفط بعد التوصل إلى اتفاق مؤقت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران

شهدت أسواق النفط انخفاضا ملحوظا في التعاملات المبكرة Thursday نتيجة الإعلان عن اتفاق مؤقت بين واشنطن وطهران يهدف إلى إنهاء الصراع وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز ورفع العقوبات على الصادرات النفطية الإيرانية مما يعزز التوقعات بزيادة المعروض العالمي.

انخفضت أسعار النفط في التعاملات المبكرة اليوم الخميس بعد أن وقعت الولايات المتحدة وإيران اتفاقا مؤقتا ⁠من شأنه أن ينهي حربهما ويعيد فتح مضيق هرمز ويرفع العقوبات الأميركية على نفط طهران وينهي أكبر اضطراب في إمدادات الطاقة في التاريخ.

وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 89 سنتا أو 1.12 ‌بالمئة إلى 78.66 دولار للبرميل بحلول الساعة 00:05 بتوقيت غرينتش. وقال توني سيكامور محلل الأسواق لدى "آي. جي" في مذكرة "امتدت موجة البيع مع استمرار أسواق ⁠الطاقة في ‌التأهب بقوة لعودة النفط الإيراني بوتيرة أسرع من ⁠المتوقع في أعقاب مذكرة التفاهم الأحدث بين الولايات المتحدة ⁠وإيران".

وتنص مذكرة التفاهم المؤلفة من 14 بندا على فترة تفاوض مدتها 60 يوما ⁠ستسمح خلالها إيران بالمرور دون رسوم عبرالبرنامج النووي الإيراني دونالد ترامب وقال توني سيكامور محلل الأسواق لدى "آي. جي" في مذكرة "امتدت موجة البيع مع استمرار أسواق ⁠الطاقة في ‌التأهب بقوة لعودة النفط الإيراني بوتيرة أسرع من ⁠المتوقع في أعقاب مذكرة التفاهم الأحدث بين الولايات المتحدة ⁠وإيران".

وتنص مذكرة التفاهم المؤلفة من 14 بندا على فترة تفاوض مدتها 60 يوما ⁠ستسمح خلالها إيران بالمرور دون رسوم عبرالبرنامج النووي الإيران





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النفط الاتفاق الأمريكي الإيراني العقوبات أسعار النفط مضيق هرمز

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