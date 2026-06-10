المجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون الخليجي يدين الاعتداءات الإيرانية ويؤكد وحدة الأمن الخليجي

في اجتماع طارئ بالمنامة، أدان وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون الاعتداءات الإيرانية على البحرين والكويت والأردن، مؤكدين أن أمن المجلس كل لا يتجزأ وأن لهم الحق في الدفاع الشرعي عن أنفسهم. وطالبوا إيران بوقف aggression فوري ودعوا المجتمع الدولي لمحاسبة مرتكبي الهجمات، مع التأكيد على تمسكهم بالحلول الدiplomatikية.

أدان المجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون الخليجي في ختام اجتماع طارئ عقد في العاصمة البحرين ية المنامة يوم الأربعاء الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت كلًا من البحرين و الكويت و الأردن صباح نفس اليوم باستخدام الطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ الباليستية.

ووصف المجلس هذه الاعتداءات بأنها "عدوان سافر على سيادة الدول وأمن شعوبها وسلامة أراضيها" و"انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومبادئ حسن الجوار". وشدد المجلس على أن أمن دول مجلس التعاون الكل لا يتجزأ وأن أي اعتداء على إحداها هو اعتداء عليها جميعاً، مؤكداً حق دوله المشروع في الدفاع عن نفسها فرادى وجماعات وفقاً للمادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وحمّل المجلس إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الأعمال وتداعياتها الخطيرة على أمن المنطقة والملاحة الدولية وإمدادات الطاقة، مطالباً بوقفها الفوري والكف نهائياً عن أي استهداف لدول المجلس ومصالحها ومواطنيها. ودعا مجلس الأمن والمجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياتهما في إدانة هذا العدوان ومحاسبة مرتكبيه، مؤكداً في ذات الوقت تمسك دوله بخيار السلام والحلول الدبلوماسية كسبيل لتسوية الخلافات، مشيراً إلى أن باب التفاهم يبقى مفتوحاً لمن يختار لغة الحكمة وحسن الجوار.

واستقبل ولي العهد البحريني الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة رؤساء الوفود المشاركة في الاجتماع، حيث أعرب عن دعم البحرين لكافة الجهود الرامية لعدم التصعيد وحماية المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية، وترسيخ السلم والأمن الإقليمي. من جانبه، قال وزير خارجية البحرين عبد اللطيف الزياني إن دول الخليج واجهت اعتداءات إيرانية آثمة، مؤكداً أن الدبلوماسية هي السبيل الأمثل لتسوية الصراع، بينما أشار مراقبون إلى أن تصريحات رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو حول احتمال مواجهة إيران بمفردها تحمل طابع تحذير للخصوم





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المجلس الوزاري لمجلس التعاون الاعتداءات الإيرانية البحرين الكويت الأردن الأمن الخليجي الحلول الدبلوماسية إيران

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