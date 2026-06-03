اللقاء الحضاري بين كتابي "الظاهرة القرآنية" و"النبأ العظيم"

article analysis dealing with the intellectual convergence of Malik Bennabi's "The Quranic Phenomenon" and Muhammad Abdullah Darraz's "The Great News", focusing on epistemological, functional, and defensive dimensions.

يتناول المقال الأصلي تحليلاً معمقاً للكتابينíveis، كتاب "الظاهرة القرآن ية" للفيلسوف الجزائري مالك بن نبي ، وكتاب " النبأ العظيم " للباحث المصري الدكتور محمد عبد الله دراز ، مع تسليط الضوء على التقاء فكري وحضاري عميق بينهما.

يبدأ النص بشرح منهجية مالك بن نبي في معالجة القرآن كظاهرة كونية موضوعية مستقلة، بعيداً عن الوعظ التقليدي، من خلال تحليل نفسي وعلمي للحالة النبوية لإثبات علوية المصدر واستقلاله. ثم يستعرض المحاور الرئيسة لدراسة بن نبي، بما في ذلك تفكيك مفهوم النبوة، ودراسة القرآن كمركب حضاري، وكيفية منح اليقين بالظاهرة القرآنية حصانة نفسية وسيادة معرفية ترفض التبعية، والإعجاز السنني الذي يحرك الانتقال من إعجاز البيان إلى إعجاز الشهود.

يتواصل التحليل بشرح الدور الأكاديمي للكتاب، حيث حصلت دراسة مالك بن نبي على صك الاعتماد المعرفي من الأزهر، ما جسّر الفجوة بين الفكر الحديث والعلوم التقليدية. ثم يتناول فكرة "النموذج الحي للجدل" التي تعرضها المقدمة، داعياً القارئ إلى اعتبار الكتاب أداة مشحوذة بالفاعلية وليس مجرد مخزن للمعلومات. كما يذكر التصحيح التاريخي الذي قام به الدكتور دراز، بقطع الطريق على دعاوى التطور الداخلي للأفكار في وعي النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، وإثبات علوية واستقلال الظاهرة القرآنية.

ثم ينتقل النص إلى شرح ثلاثة مستويات للتلاقي الفكري بين الكتابين. الأول: التلاقي الإبستمولوجي والمعرفي، الذي ينقل بحث القرآن من الوعظ إلى الاستقلال المعرفي المطلق، وبرهن كل من المؤلفين على استحالة صدور القرآن عن النبي أو مصدر بشري. الثاني: التلاقي الوظيفي، حيث تشكل "الفكرة الدينية" محركاً سيادياً لل معرفة واليقين، وتحول القرآن من نص يُقرأ بركود إلى محرك حركي لبناء الحضارة.

الثالث: التلاقي التحصيني، المتمثل في حراسة السيادة اللغوية وضوابط التدبر، ووضع جهاز مناعة صارم ضد التفتيت المنهجي ومقولات التبعية، واستخدام عبقرية اللسان العربي لإبطال سفسسة الطعن. بهدف إعادة الاعتبار للمصدر التأسيسي للأمة ومواجهة عقدة التبعية والاستلاب المعرفي، ويشكل هذا الاقتران رحماً حضارياً متصلاً لا انفصام له. يختتم النص بالتأكيد على أن كتابي "النبأ العظيم" و"الظاهرة القرآنية" ليسا ترفاً أكاديمياً، بل طاقة مشحونة للتحريك والبناء، وقد جمعا حول عقيدة دافعة كبرى ل》，





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القرآن مالك بن نبي محمد عبد الله دراز الظاهرة القرآنية النبأ العظيم

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