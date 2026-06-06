تقرير جديد يكشف أن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران تواجه تعقيدات كبيرة بسبب الخلاف على حزمة مالية ضخمة تطلبها طهران.]=[ وتسلط الضوء على التناقض في موقف ترامب الذي انتقد أوباما لإفراجه عن أصول إيرانية، بينما هو الآن قد يوافق على صفقة مماثلة.]=[ وتشمل التفاصيل مطالب إيران بـ 36 مليار دولار، ردود الفعل الأمريكية المعارضة،Historical precedent from Biden's prisoner swap deal, and the insistence that any asset release be tied to concrete nuclear concessions.

يكشف تقرير جديد لصحيفة وول ستريت جورنال الأمريكية عن أن الخلاف حول الأموال أصبح أحد الأسباب الرئيسية وراء تعثر المفاوضات الجارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

]=[ يسلط التقرير الضوء على التناقض في موقف الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب، الذي طالما هاجم إدارة باراك أوباما بسبب تحرير أصول إيرانية بقيمة 1.7 مليار دولار بعد الاتفاق النووي عام 2015، بينما هو الآن يواجه مأزقا مماثلا حيث تجري محادثات غير مباشرة مع طهران قد تتضمن إفراجا عن أصول إيرانية مجمدة. ]=[ ووفقا للمصدر، فإن إيران تطالب بحزمة مالية ضخمة تبلغ حوالي 36 مليار دولار، تشclude 12 مليار دولار كدفعة أولى فورية و24 مليار دولار على مدى 60 يوما من المفاوضات، في إطار صيغة اتفاق مبدئي يتم تداولها في وسائل الإعلام.

]=[ في المقابل، Congressional Republicans and U.S. politicians argue that releasing funds to Iran would strengthen its military and bolster its regional proxies, viewing the cash injections as a direct threat to stability. ]=[ ويقدر خبراء أن إيران لديها أصول Frozen بقيمة 100 مليار دولار، معظمها من عائدات النفط والصناديق السيادية،变成了 غير قابلة للوصول بسبب شبكة معقدة من العقوبات.

]=[ التقرير يذكر أن إدارة ترامب تتحسب للنقد المحتمل إذا وافقت على أي صفقة مالية، خاصة بعد وعود ترامب السابقة بتحقيق "اتفاق أفضل بكثير" من اتفاق 2015 الذي انسحب منه لاحقا. ]=[ وتجري المحادثات عبر وسطاء، مع استمرار التهديدات باستئناف العمل العسفي رغم توقعات إدارة ترامب بتحقيق انفراجة قريبة.

]=[ في سابقة، منح بايدن في 2023 إيران إمكانية الوصول إلى 6 مليارات دولار كجزء من صفقة تبادل سجناء، antes أن يتم تجميد هذه الأموال بعد هجوم حماس على إسرائيل في 7 أكتوبر. ]=[ كما رفض السيناتور ماركو روبيو، المحتمل أن يكون مستشارом قريبًا لترامب، فكرة منح طهران أي مزايا اقتصادية مبكرة، مؤكدا أن "لم تتم مناقشة" أي تخفيف للعقوبات أو فك تجميد الأصول قبل اتخاذ إيران خطوات ملموسة لتقييد برنامجها النووي وتسليم مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب.

]=[ يبرز التقرير كيف تحولت المفاوضات إلى معركة财务ية ضخمة، تحدد مستقعل العلاقة بين البلدين، مع استمرار التدقيق الأمريكي الداخلي حول qualifier Any cash release to Iran as having geopolitical ramifications. ]=





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المفاوضات الإيرانية الأمريكية الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة اتفاق نووي العقوبات على إيران دونالد ترامب

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