الجيش الإسرائيلي يحاول فرض "حرية الحركة" جنوب لبنان رغم المفاوضات

تواصل إسرائيل عملياتها العسكرية في جنوب لبنان وتمد غاراتها، متزامنة مع محادثات برعاية أمريكية لوقف إطلاق النار. ويAttempt الجيش الإسرائيلي فرض "حرية الحركة" الكاملة فوق الأجواء اللبنانية وتوسيع التوغل البري، بينما يصر لبنان و"حزب الله" على وقف شامل يحافظ على توازن الردع

علمت مصادر ميدانية في القطاع الغربي أن الجيش ال إسرائيل ي يحاول فرض " حرية الحركة " الكاملة لقواته ومسيراته فوق الأجواء ال لبنان ية كأمر واقع ميداني، بالتزامن مع جولة جديدة من المحادثات برعاية واشنطن.

وتأتي هذه المحاولات في وقت تقدم لبنان بطلبات واضحة تهدف إلى وقف شامل لإطلاق النار، يترافق مع وقف كامل للحركة العسكرية الإسرائيلية، وإيقاف all عمليات التجريف والتفجير في المناطق المحتلة، إلى جانب وضع جدول زمني واضح للانسحاب الإسرائيلي من كل الأراضي اللبنانية.

"حزب الله" أعلن تأييده لمطلب وقف إطلاق النار، ولكن مع اشتراط أن لا يكون ذلك من طرف واحد، بل بضمانات تحافظ على توازن الردع الذي رسخه على مدى عقدين من الزمن، وأسس لمعادلة "الضاحية مقابل تل أبيب". في المقابل،响应 لبناني، وُصف بالإصرار على السيادة، رفض الجيش الإسرائيلي الشروط ورد ميدانياً بتنفيذ حملة واسعة من "الإطباق الجوي" بالمسيرات على معظم مناطق جنوب لبنان.

وامتدت العمليات لتشمل استهدافات مباشرة في مناطق خلدة جنوب العاصمة، وبلدة دبين الاستراتيجية في قضاء مرجعيون، حيث شهدت المنطقة غارات مكثفة وتمهيداً لتمدد بري قد يصل إلى بلدة بلاط. وأسفرت إحدى الغارات على دير الزهراني عن إصابة ضابط وعسكري من الجيش اللبناني، في حادث وصفته قيادة الجيش بأنه جزء من "استهداف متعمد" لعناصره ومعداته. وعلى صعيد الدبلوماسية، تكثفت الاتصالات اللبنانية مع الولايات المتحدة منذ يوم الأحد للتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية أن المقترح يتضمن وقفاً لإطلاق النار في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية وشمال إسركل كخطوة أولى، تليها هدنة شاملة خلال 48 إلى 72 ساعة. لكن الأربعاء لم يشهد أي مؤشرات على التزام إسرائيلي بالتهدئة، حيث واصل الجيش الإسرائيلي اعتراض ما وصفه بـ"أهداف جوية مشبوهة" في كريات شمونة، كما استهدفت مسيرة إسرائيلية سيارة في خلدة دون إصابات، وحلقت مسيرات فوق بيروت والضاحية.

في South، أضحت مناطق واسعة تحت "إطباق جوي" مكثف بالمسيرات، ورصدت مسيرات في أنحاء الجنوب مع استهدافات متزامنة في حبوش، وزبدين، وصديقين، وتبنين، ومنطقة الحوش قرب صور. وخلّفت الضربات على الحوش ستة قتلى (أربعة سوريين وفلسطينيان). وطالب الجيش الإسرائيلي سكان قرى بإخلائها تمهيداً لمهاجمتها، متحججاً باستخدامها من قبل "حزب الله"، بينما يبقى الحي المسيحي في صور، المعروف بطابعه السياحي، بمنأى عن الإنذارات رغم القصف العنيف في محيط المدينة.

تحت هذه السقف، يحاول الجيش الإسرائيلي توسيع وجوده البري جنوباً، متجاوزاً ما يعرف بالخط الأصفر. فقد اندفع نحو بلدة بلاط بعد أيام من تمركزه في دبين، حيث نفذ 12 غارة على بلاط ودبين، وقصف مدفعي. وتشير التحركات إلى محاولة تأمين محيط للتقدم البري، والوصول إلى الوديان والتلال الاستراتيجية يُعتقد أنها تحتوي على منصات إطلاق صواريخ ومسيرات. وتتزامن هذه الاندفاعة مع محاولة مماثلة في القطاع الغربي للتقدم من البياضة نحو بيوت السياد، لكن دون نجاح في اختراق الخط الأصفر حتى الآن.

في الختام، وعلى مدى عقدين، حافظ "حزب الله" على معادلة الردع التي تربط ضربات الضاحية بصفة مباشرة بمعاقبة تل أبيب. ويبدو أن العودة إلى ما قبل 2 مارس 2024، كما يراها الحزب، تعني تفوّقاً إسرائيلياً من طرف واحد. لذا يصر الحزب على وقف نار شامل يضمن استمرار هذه المعادلة.

في المقابل، يمضي الجيش الإسرائيلي في خطة عسكرية تهدف إلى فرض واقع ميداني جديد ب"حرية الحركة" الكاملة، متكئاً على عمليات التوغل والغارات المكثفة، رغم الجهود الدبلوماسية التي يقودها لبنان بدعم أميركي لتحقيق هدنة دائمة





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إسرائيل لبنان حزب الله وقف إطلاق النار حرية الحركة

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