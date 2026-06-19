البرادعي: فرصة غير مسبوقة لحل عادل للفلسطينيين.. وتوتر أمريكي إسرائيلي حول إيران

former Egyptian vice president and IAEA chief criticizes Trump's Iran deal and highlights US-Israeli tensions.

في تعليق لافت، أشار محمد البرادعي ، نائب الرئيس المصري السابق والرئيس الأسبق للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، إلى تدهور العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة و إسرائيل بشأن الرؤية الجيوسياسية لمستقبل منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وقد استحضر البرادعي، عبر منصة إكس (تويتر سابقاً)، كلمات أغنية "هذه ليلتي" للفنانة الراحلة أم كلثوم، كتعبير استعاري عن هذه اللحظة historiesة. وشدد على أن الفرصة الحالية غير المسبوقة تتطلب عملاً جاداً للوصول إلى حل عادل للقضية الفلسطينية، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بالتصريحات الرنانة. يذكر أن البرادعي كان قد انتقد سابقاً ما وصفه بـ"المحاولة اليائسة" للرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب لإثبات أن اتفاقه مع إيران أفضل من خطة العمل الشاملة المشتركة التي تمت خلال فترة الرئيس باراك أوباما.

وأشار البرادعي إلى أن الواقع يُظهر عودة إلى الوضع السابق بعد فترة من القتل والدمار والأضرار الاقتصادية العالمية. يأتي هذا التعليق في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية توتراً بسبب الخلافات حول المفاوضات مع إيران. فقد صرح نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس بأن العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في لبنان أثرت أحياناً على تقدم المفاوضات مع إيران، مما أثار إحباطاً في الإدارة الأمريكية. من جانبه، أكد فانس على حق إسرائيل في الدفاع عن نفسها، لكنه دعاها إلى احترام عملية السلام.

وفي السياق نفسه، يسعى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إلى تشكيل الاتفاق النهائي بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران،力图 التأثير على صيغته النهائية، وفقاً لمصدر إسرائيلي. وقد أبدى نتنياهو تشككاً عميقاً في نوايا إيران خلال المفاوضات، معتبراً أن طهران لم تظهر استعداداً حقيقياً للتفاوض بحسن نية. ويتوقع نتنياهو أن تفشل المحادثات في الوصول إلى اتفاق نهائي يفرض قيوداً فعلاً على البرنامج النووي الإيراني





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محمد البرادعي إيران إسرائيل الولايات المتحدة ال Palestine النووي الإيراني

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