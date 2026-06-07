الانتخابات البرلمانية الأرمينية: اخtest لمستقبل التحولات السياسية والعلاقات الإقليمية

تشهد أرمينيا اليوم انتخابات برلمانية حاسمة تُعتبر اختباراً حقيقياً لمشروع رئيس الوزراء نيكول باشينيان القائم على المصالحة الإقليمية والانفتاح على الجوار، في ظل اهتمام أمريكي وروسي وأوروبي بمستقبل التوازنات في جنوب القوقاز.

انطلقت اليوم الأحد الانتخابات البرلمانية في أرمينيا في استحقاق سياسي بالغ الأهمية يُعتبر اختباراً حقيقياً للمسار الذي سلكته البلاد في السنوات الأخيرة تحت قيادة رئيس الوزراء نيكول باشينيان . falling amidst intense regional and international attention from the United States, Russia, and the European Union regarding the future balances in the South Caucasus.

The elections represent a crucial test for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's project, which is based on regional reconciliation and openness to neighbors, following the defeat in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020 and Azerbaijan's restoration of full sovereignty over the region in 2023. For the first time since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Armenia stands at a crossroads between continuing its policy of regional openness and redefining relations with neighbors or reverting to traditional political rhetoric.

About 2.5 million voters are electing the 101 members of the National Assembly in a vote closely monitored by regional and international actors amid questions about Armenia's ability to consolidate regional peace and move beyond chronic tensions in the South Caucasus. After gaining independence in 1991, Armenia entered a period marked by regional conflicts, continuous tensions with neighboring countries, and internal crises including corruption, weak institutions, economic monopolies, and declining development opportunities.

This era was dominated by political elites known as the "Karabakh clan," which produced former Presidents Robert Kocharyan (1998-2008) and Serzh Sargsyan (2008-2018). During those decades, Yerevan maintained close ties with Moscow while facing mounting challenges such as high emigration, unemployment, declining trust in political institutions, and repeated crises over electoral legitimacy and democratic life.

Current Prime Minister Pashinyan came to power in 2018, riding a wave of popular support with a reformist program focused on fighting corruption, opening toward the West, and strengthening domestic reforms. However, the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War became a pivotal turning point in his political trajectory.

After Armenia's military defeat against Azerbaijan in 2020 and the subsequent 2023 events that led to Azerbaijan regaining full constitutional sovereignty over the entire territory, Pashinyan initiated a comprehensive review of the traditional policies followed by his country for decades, moving toward a foreign policy based on political realism and seeking long-term regional settlements. Since then, the Armenian government has focused on enhancing peace prospects with Azerbaijan, opening toward Turkey, reducing excessive dependence on Russia, and working to break the country's economic isolation by opening trade routes and promoting regional connectivity projects.

Despite sharp criticism of these orientations, Pashinyan managed to retain a significant popular base and won a new election in 2021, which observers interpreted as a popular mandate to continue his new approach. In autumn 2020, the Azerbaijani army launched a strategic operation called "Iron Fist" (the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War) lasting 44 days, resulting in the liberation of a wide swath of territory including the historic city of Shusha.

This was followed by a lightning operation in September 2023 during which Azerbaijan established full constitutional sovereignty over the entire region and dissolved the illegal separatist entity, paving the way for a direct negotiation process between the two countries that culminated in a comprehensive peace agreement to solidify borders and open regional transit corridors. Meanwhile, the opposition is contesting the current parliamentary elections without broad alliances, although most factions agree on criticizing the current government's policies.

Businessman Samvel Karapetyan emerges as one of Pashinyan's main contenders, running on a platform emphasizing security, strengthening state institutions, and revitalizing relations with Russia. Another prominent opponent is former President Robert Kocharyan, who proposes a program based on rebuilding the army, enhancing ties with Moscow, and halting what he describes as "concessions" to Azerbaijan.

Political tensions in Armenia extend beyond partisan competition, as the country also witnesses an escalating conflict between the government and the Armenian Apostolic Church-one of the most influential institutions in Armenian society. The government accuses some clergy of interfering in politics and attempting to influence power, while church circles view the government as drifting away from national constants and making concessions that harm the country's national interests.

The dispute intensified after several religious figures were detained on charges related to attempts to overthrow the government illegally. The importance of the current parliamentary elections transcends the formation of the next government, as it is also linked to the possibility of constitutional amendments considered necessary by Azerbaijan for a final peace agreement between the two countries.

Baku believes that some provisions in the Armenian constitution include references that could be interpreted as infringing on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, while Pashinyan's government maintains that the constitution does not constitute an obstacle to peace, while acknowledging that any potential amendment requires broad popular and parliamentary support. For this reason, many observers view the election results as an indirect referendum on Pashinyan's entire political project and on Armenia's ability to transition from a phase of chronic conflict and regional isolation to a new era of stability and regional cooperation.

Recent opinion polls indicate a clear lead for Pashinyan's "Civil Contract" party, yet the most important question remains whether this lead will grant it a sufficient majority to pursue constitutional reforms that will reshape Armenia's future and its relations with neighbors for years to come





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أرمينيا الانتخابات البرلمانية نيكول باشينيان قره باغ أذربيجان السلام الإقليمي روسيا الولايات المتحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي جنوب القوقاز

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