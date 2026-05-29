الاتحاد السعودي يضع شروطاً خاصة لضم محمد صلاح ويستعد لعرض قريب من راتبه مع ليفربول

نادي الاتحاد السعودي يسعى للتعاقد مع محمد صلاح كجزء من مشروعه الرياضيで world-class signings to develop the Roshn League. The club's condition is not to burden its budget with the full deal value, preferring external financing or a small share, with an offer close to his Liverpool salary plus a modest raise. Salah is seen as crucial after a difficult season and exits of stars like Benzema and Kanté. The club avoids huge bidding wars, focusing instead on multiple signings to ensure team quality.

يسعي نادي الاتحاد السعودي لضم النجم المصري محمد صلاح خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية المقبلة كجزء من مشروعه الرياضي الهادف لجذب صفقات عالمية لتطوير دوري روشن .

وتشترط إدارة النادي عدم تحميل ميزانيتها كامل قيمة صفقة التعاقد، وتفضل أن تتكفل جهة أخرى بتمويل الجزء الأكبر من راتب اللاعب أو أن يتحمل النادي جزءاً بسيطاً فقط، مع تقديم عرض قريب من راتبه الحالي في ليفربول مع زيادة محدودة. وترى الإدارة أن صلاح يمثل العنصر الأهم في مشروعها بعد موسم صعب شهد تراجع النتائج ورحيل نجوم مثل كريم بنزيما ونغولو كانتي.

كما أن النادي لا ينوي الدخول في مزايدات مالية ضخمة، بل يركز على جلب عدة صفقات لضمان جودة الفريق بدلاً من التركيز على صفقة واحدة. يقف محمد صلاح على وشك إنهاء مسيرته مع ليفربول بعد تسع سنوات حقق خلالها العديد من الألقاب الفردية والجماعية، مما يجعله أحد أبرز المحترفين في تاريخ النادي.

من ناحية أخرى، أعرب صلاح عن استعداده للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026 مع منتخب مصر للمرة الثانية في تاريخه بعد مشاركته في مونديال 2018 بروسيا، وتلقى رسالة وداعية من أسطورة ليفربول إيان راش بعد مباراة ودية على ملعب الأنفيلد





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محمد صلاح نادي الاتحاد السعودي ليفربول دوري روشن صفقات عالمية

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