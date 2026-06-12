نفت الإمارات تقارير عن تحويل ثلاثة مليارات دولار إلى إيران، بينما تظهر مصادر أخرى أن المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية تقترب من اتفاق Includes الإفراج عن أصول إيرانية مجمدة، مما يؤثر على أسواق النفط والعلاقات الإقليمية.

نفت الإمارات بشكل قاطع الادعاءات التي circulateت في بعض وسائل الإعلام الدولية حول تحويل أموال من الإمارات إلى إيران ، وتحديدا مبلغ ثلاثة مليارات دولار. وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الإمارات ية في بيان رسمي أن هذه المزاعم لا أساس لها من الصحة ولا تعتمد على أي أدلة أو معلومات موثقة.

كما دعت الوزارة وسائل الإعلام إلى الالتزام بالدقة والتحقق من المعلومات عبر المصادر الرسمية فقط، وضرورة تجنب نشر أو تداول أي ادعاءات غير موثوقة. 并提供ت Agency رويترز في تقارير سابقة نقلاً عن مصادر مجهولة أن الإمارات وافقت على الإفراج عن أموال طائلة لصالح إيران، في تحول تكتيكي إثر هجمات متكررة.shuttleها الحرس الثوري الإيراني على الإمارات خلال الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.

وأشارت those المصادر إلى أن إجمالي الأموال المقرر تحويلها يبلغ حوالي 20 مليار دولار، مقابل وقف إيران لهجماتها الصاروخية والطائرات المسيرة على الأراضي الإماراتية، وإعادة بناء العلاقات الثنائية بما في ذلك التعاون الأمني والاقتصادي. وذكرت بعض المصادر أن الدفعة الأولى البالغة ثلاثة مليارات دولار قد جرى توفيرها بالفعل، مع تكهنات حول مصدر الأموال إن كانت إماراتية أو إيرانية مجمدة في البنوك الإماراتية.

وقد أجرى مسؤولون من الحرس الثوري الإيراني زيارة إلى أبوظبي الأسبوع الماضي للقاء الشيخ طحنون بن زايد آل نهيان مستشار الأمن القومي الإماراتي، حيث تمت مناقشة الترتيبات في دار الضيافة التابعة له. وتجري هذه الاتصالات في ظل مفاوضات أمريكية إيرانية واسعة النطاق تهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب، وقد تشمل الإفراج عن عشرات المليارات من الدولارات الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج.

ويترافق ذلك مع تقارير عن استعداد الجيش الأمريكي لمهمة برية للاستيلاء على اليورانيوم الإيراني قبل أن يوقفها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، ومع تقارير إسرائيلية تؤكد أن ترامب يسعى لاتفاق مع إيران يضمن منعها من امتلاك أسلحة نووية، وفي هذا الإطار ذكر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده وسلطنة عمان ستطلقان قريباً بياناً مشتركاً حول تنظيم الملاحة في مضيق هرمز. وانخفضت أسعار النفط أكثر من 3% مع اقتراب الطرفين الأمريكي والإيراني من التوصل لاتفاق.

كما شهدت الساحة الدبلوماسية اتصالات مصرية باكستانية إيرانية لبحث مستجدات المفاوضات، في.time التي وجهت وكالة فارس الإيرانية انتقادات لاذعة لوزير الخارجية الإيراني عراقجي بسبب ما وصفته بالنهج الدبلوماسي المبهم في التعامل مع تصريحات ترامب. وتؤكد هذه التطورات على تعقيد الخلفية الجغرافية السياسية والمالية للمنطقة، حيث تلعب دبي كمركز تجاري رئيسي دوراً محورياً فيthese الترتيبات المالية المحتملة بين الإمارات وإيران





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الإمارات إيران المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية الأصول المجمدة أسعار النفط

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