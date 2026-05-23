اسرائيل تعلن مقتل جندي في مواجهة Hezbollah 23 إسرائيلي يرجلان وعددهم 22 جندياً وواحداً مواطنا

Israel's military has reported the death of one of its soldiers in a confrontation with Hezbollah, bringing the total number of casualties to 22 since the start of the war with the Iranian-backed group.

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