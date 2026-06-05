استهداف قوات اليونيفيل في لبنان وهجوم على ميناء الفحل في عُمان

تغطية أخبارية لأبرز الأحداث الإقليمية، منها استهداف قوات حفظ السلام الدولية في جنوب لبنان مما أسفر عن مقتل جندي صربي، ورد الفعل السعودي الرافض لهذا الاستهداف. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، هجوم بمسيّرة على ميناء الفحل العُماني واستعادة العمليات normal فيه، وتأثير ذلك على أسعار النفط العالمية.

شهدت منطقة الشرق الأوسط تطورات أمنية متعددة خلال الساعات الماضية، أبرزها استهداف قوات الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان ( اليونيفيل ) في جنوب البلاد، مما أدى إلى مقتل جندي صربي وإصابة آخرين.

وقد صرحت قوة اليونيفيل بأن الهجوم وقع بقذائف الهاون على قاعدة أممية قرب مرجعيون، حيث توفي الجندي ميلوفان يوفانوفيتش متأثراً بجروحه رغم نقله إلى المستشفى. وتفاوتت ردود الفعل الدولية، حيث أعربت وزارة الخارجية السعودية عن رفضها القاطع لاستهداف قوات اليونيفيل، ودعت إلى محاسبة المعتدين، مع تقديم التعزية لذوي الضحية. كما بحث ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التطورات الأخيرة في لبنان والمنطقة، بينما أجرى وزير الخارجية السعودي اتصالاً مع نظيره الكويتي لبحث المستجدات الإقليمية.

في سياق منفصل، تعرض ميناء الفحل في سلطنة عمان لهجوم مشتبه به بطائرة مسيرة صباح الجمعة، مما أدى إلى تعليق عمليات تحميل النفط مؤقتاً. إلا أن شركة تنمية نفط عمان أكدت استئناف العمليات بشكل طبيعي بعد ذلك، Tunisiafnss طمأنة الأسواق العالمية. ويبلغ حجم الصادرات عبر الميناء ما بين 800 إلى 900 ألف برميل نفط يومياً، مما يجعله شرياناً حيوياً للاقتصاد العماني.

وقد تراجعت أسعار النفط العالمية قليلاً بعد إعلان عُمان عن استعادةnormalالعمليات، حيث انخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بمقدار 24 سنتاً. وتأتي هذه الحادثة في ظل توترات إقليمية مستمرة، حيث اشتكت إيران من مضايقات أمريكية في خليج عُمان، وأطلقت قوارب مسيرة وصواريخ تحذيرية باتجاه سفن حربية أمريكية. وكانت عُمان قد اتخذت إجراءات احترازية في مارس الماضي بإخلاء السفن من الميناء ونقلها خارج مضيق هرمز بسبب المخاوف الأمنية





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اليونيفيل لبنان السعودية عُمان ميناء الفحل مسيّرة هجوم نفط برنت صفقر جندي صربي الخليج

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