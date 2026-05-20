اردوغان and Trump Discuss Relations and Regional Developments

President Erdogan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, discussing bilateral relations, the situation in the region, and global developments. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive developments and identified areas where dialogue could lead to a mutually beneficial resolution.

أجرى الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان اتصالاً هاتفياً ثلاثياً مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الثلاثاء، حيث تم بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين والحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار في المنطقة، فضلاً عن التطورات الاقليمية والدولية.

تحدث الرئيسان عن قرار تمديد وقف إطلاق النار في المنطقة، واعتبر أردوغان بأنه خطوة إيجابية، وأكد على امكانية التوصل إلى حل سياسي للخلافات بينهما. كما أجرى الرئيسون محادثات حول الملف السوري، حيث أكد أردوغان على ضرورة تحقيق الاستقرار في سوريا، والتركيز على دعم سوريا دون انقطاع. إضافةً إلى ذلك، أكد أردوغان على استمرار العمل من أجل تركيا خالية من الإرهاب، مع مؤكّدته على التعاون مع الولايات المتحدة في هذا الشأن.

وذكر الرئيس التركي أن التحضيرات جارية لعقد قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي المقبلة في أنقرة، حيث شدد على حرص بلاده على ضمان النجاح الكامل للقمة في مختلف الأُسماء، كما توجه تعازيه للرئيس الأمريكي بسبب هجوم مسجد سان دييغو





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Turkish-American Relations Bilateral Relations Between Turkey And The US Syrian Conflict NATO Preparations Terrorism Terrorism Targeting Religious Groups NATO Summit In Turkey Expressions Of Being Satisfied And Expressed I Expressing Interest In The Allied Force's Succ Demonstrating Solidarity In Combating Terroris Emphasizing The Importance Of A Stable Situati Expressions Of Being Pleased Expressions Of Prayer And Condolences Expressing Interest In Discussing An End To Ro

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