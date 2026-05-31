اردني PM extends official working hours to accommodate World Cup matches

The Jordanian Prime Minister, Jafar Hassan, has decided to extend official working hours in the country to accommodate matches of the national football team in the 2026 World Cup. The decision was made to allow citizens to follow and cheer for the team during its historic participation in the tournament.

رئيس الوزراء الأردني جعفر حسان قرر بدء ساعات الدوام الرسمي الصباحي خلال الأيام التي تُقام فيها مباريات المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم في نهائيات كأس العالم حتى الساعة العاشرة صباحا..

قررت الحكومة الأردنية، الأحد، تأخير بدء الدوام الرسمي في المملكة خلال الأيام التي يخوض فيها المنتخب الوطني مبارياته في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، والتي يشهدها النشامى للمرة الأولى في تاريخه. ووفقًا لرئاسة الوزراء الأردنية في بيان، فقد قرر رئيس الوزراء جعفر حسان تأخير بدء ساعات الدوام الرسمي الصباحي خلال الأيام التي تُقام فيها مباريات المنتخب حتى العاشرة صباحا (07.00 تغ)، بدلا من الثامنة (05.00 تغ).

وبينت أنه بحسب القرار تبدأ ساعات الدوام الرسمي خلال أيام السابع عشر، والثالث والعشرين، والثامن والعشرين من شهر يونيو/ حزيران المقبل في تمام الساعة 10:00 صباحا. وأوضحت أن القرار يأتي بهدف تمكين المواطنين من متابعة مباريات منتخبنا الوطني لكرة القدم ومؤازرته خلال مشاركته التاريخية في هذه البطولة. ويختتم منتخب النشامى تحضيراته للمونديال بمواجهة كولومبيا في 7 يونيو على ملعب سنابدراغون، قبل أن يستقر في معسكره الرسمي خلال المونديال في مدينة بورتلاند الأمريكية.

وسيواجه المنتخب الأردني في المجموعة العاشرة إلى جوار الأرجنتين والجزائر والنمسا، خلال النهائيات التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك من 11 يونيو/ حزيران إلى 19 يوليو/ تموز 2026. وسيفتتح المنتخب الأردني مبارياته بمواجهة النمسا، ثم يخوض مواجهة صعبة أمام نظيره الجزائري في المباراة الثانية، ويختتم مبارياته في دور المجموعات بمواجهة الفريق الأرجنتيني، حامل اللقب





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