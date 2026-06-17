إيران والولايات المتحدة على ش brink توقيع مذكرة تفاهم نووية مع آليات تنفيذية وعلاقات معقدة

تستهدف هذه المقالة تغطية آخر التطورات في المفاوضات النووية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، حيث يتضمن Shared Understanding الجديدة آلية لمراقبة التنفيذ وترتيبات أمنية في مضيق هرمز، مع انعكاسات على المنطقة وخاصة لبنان.

17 يونيو 2026 - 21:04 | آخر تحديث 17 يونيو 2026 - 21:04 في تطورات الأزمة النووية بين إيران و الولايات المتحدة ، أكدت الخارجية ال إيران ية أن طهران تدرس حالياً فكرة توقيع مذكرة تفاهم من قبل رئيسي إيران و الولايات المتحدة عن بُعد، بينما عبر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن استعداده للبقاء في فرنسا لحضور مراسم التوقيع.

من جانبه، أوضح مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن تخفيف العقوبات على إيران سيكون مرتبطاً بالالتزام بالقضايا النووية، محذراً من أن أي تقصير سيكشف خلال أيام أو أسابيع. كما أشار المسؤول إلى أن الولايات المتحدة باتت تسيطر على الخط الجنوبي لمضيق هرمز وأن الحصار البحري فعال. وتم الإعلان عن إنشاء آلية تنفيذية لمراقبة تنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم والتزام الطرفين في الاتفاق النهائي المستقبلي، مع توقع تواصل بين طهران وواشنطن قد يكون يومياً، لكن الثقة بينهما تبقى ضعيفة. watersheded rod.

أكد المسؤول استمرار المراقبة الأمريكية للبرنامج النووي الإيراني مشيراً إلى أن إيران لن تحاول الاقتراب من المواد النووية المخصبة، وإذا حاولت فسيتم الرد فوراً. وبيّن أن الضرر الذي طال المنشآت النووية الإيرانية كان كبيراً وفعالاً. وأضاف أن الاتفاق النهائي سيعتمد عبر قرار ملزم من مجلس الأمن الدولي، مؤكداً على أهمية اجتماع سويسرا القادم للمرحلة التالية حيث أن الوثيقة الحالية تعكس نوايا الأطراف.

كما أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة ستقوم فور توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بإصدار إعفاءات لتصدير النفط الإيراني، على أن تحتفظ إيران ببرنامجها النووي دون فرض عقوبات جديدة حتى التوصل للاتفاق النهائي. وذكر أن تدمير المواد النووية المخصبة أو إخراجها من إيران هو أولوية لإدارة ترمب، وأن هذا الموضوع سيناقش في جنيف نهاية هذا الأسبوع. من ناحية أخرى، كشفت الخارجية الإيرانية أن مذكرة التفاهم تتكون من 14 بنداً في صفحة ونصف، وبندانها الأول والثاني خُصصا للإطار العام للتفاوض.

ولفتت إلى أن لبنان ذُكر ثلاث مرات في المذكرة، مع التأكيد على ضرورة إنهاء الحرب في كل الجبهات وخصوصاً في لبنان، واحترام سيادته، واعتبار أن وجود الجيش الإسرائيلي يتعارض مع ذلك، واستمرار الاحتلال يعرض المذكرة للانتهاك، مما يستدعي اتخاذ إجراءات必要. كما أوضحت أن الجانبين تعهدا بإجراء مفاوضات للتوصل لاتفاق نهائي خلال 60 يوماً تبدأ الجمعة، وعلى أمريكا رفع الحصار البحري وعدم مضايقة السفن الإيرانية خلال 30 يوماً، وهو ما بدأ التنفيذ.

وذكّرت أنه خلال فترة زمنية معينة سيتم إعادة حركة المرور في مضيق هرمز إلى طبيعتها وإزالة بعض العوائق، مع تعاون إيران وعُمان في إدارة المضيق وتقديم الخدمات للسفن، والتشاور مع دول المنطقة عند الحاجة. في المقابل، حذر رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد قاليباف من أن المقصود ليس الاستسلام لرفع العقوبات، مؤكداً أن ذلك لن يحصل أبداً. ونفى أن لا أثر للعقوبات على إيران، مشيراً إلى وجود نمو سلبي في الاقتصاد حالياً





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

مذكرة تفاهم نووية إيران الولايات المتحدة البرنامج النووي الإيراني العقوبات

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shura Council Meeting Approves Referral of Topics for Council Sessions and Draft AgreementsThe Shura Council, under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, held its 17th meeting of the second year of the ninth session. The meeting discussed and approved the referral of 32 topics to the agenda of upcoming council sessions and several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding with brotherly and friendly countries. The topics included reports from various government entities and draft regulations for implementation under the council's dome.

Read more »

Syrian Interim President Ahmed Al-Sarraj Apologizes for His Father's Comments After Deraa Province ProtestsSyrian Interim President Ahmed Al-Sarraj firmly apologized for his father, Hussein Al-Sarraj's comments reported to have insulted the people of Deraa Province. He blamed a mix-up in communication for his father's words being taken out of context. Al-Sarraj stated his deep understanding and affection for Deraa Province and that the ancestral rights of the people of Deraa Province would never be compromised. His father Hussein Al-Sarraj, in turn, apologized for any misstatements and clarified that he was not intending to damage his people's reputation in Deraa Province.

Read more »

Storm over the Greater Middle East: A Comprehensive Study on the Geopolitical Structure of the RegionThe book, authored by the former French Ambassador, Misha Ramou, provides a comprehensive study of the geopolitical structure of the Greater Middle East, shedding light on the historical and contemporary factors that have shaped the region. It delves into the complex interplay of power dynamics, conflicts, and alliances, offering a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities that the region presents.

Read more »

The collapse of U.S. diplomacy under Trump administration prompts cautionThe article discusses the collapse of U.S. diplomacy under the Trump administration, highlighting the deterioration of communication channels within the administration and the difficulties of international partners in understanding and interpreting Trump's unpredictable statements.

Read more »

Accommodation in the Consumer Cult and the Struggle to Balance Financial Needs and Je t’aisaisWhen our culture is obsessed with 'Perfection' or 'The Good Life', every aspect of life becomes secondary to 'enhancements', either consciously for a better quality of life or unconsciously, because the false sense of dissatisfaction leaves us wanting more. Debt incurred for such luxuries can blur the lines between 'needs' and 'wants', and become a way of life, rather than a temporary escape from reality. Experts weigh in on the practical aspects of the debt incurred for these personal upgrades, offering guidance on the limits of needs versus wants, wise financial decision-making, and the importance of understanding the boundaries between the ordinary and extraordinary aspects of life.

Read more »

State Department Official Informs on Iran Negotiations and U.S.-Gulf RelationsIsraeli source provides insight on ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, with the focus on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding Iran and the resolution of differences between the two sides.

Read more »