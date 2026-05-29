إسرائيل توغل في جنوب لبنان وتشن هجمات على حزب الله في بيروت

يُذكر أن صافرات الإنذار دوت في مستوطنة مرغليوت في الجليل الأعلى للتحذير من تسلل مسيّرة من لبنان، وفي مستوطنة مسغاف عام بالجليل الأعلى للتحذير من إطلاق صواريخ من لبنان. كما دوت صافرات الإنذار 12 مرة في مناطق شمالي إسرائيل للتحذير من هجمات بطائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ من لبنان، وتركزت الإنذارات في مناطق إصبع الجليل والجليلين الأعلى والغربي، بالتزامن مع تواصل التصعيد بين جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي و"حزب الله" على جانبي الحدود اللبنانية الإسرائيلية.

دوت صافرات الإنذار، الجمعة، مرتين في مناطق شمالي إسرائيل، للتحذير من هجمات بطائرة مسيّرة وصواريخ من لبنان، وسط استمرار التوتر على الجبهة الشمالية. وأفاد جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في بيان، بأن صافرات الإنذار دوت في مستوطنة مرغليوت في الجليل الأعلى للتحذير من تسلل مسيّرة من لبنان.

وفي بيان لاحق، ذكر جيش الاحتلال أن صفارات إنذار انطلقت في مستوطنة مسغاف عام بالجليل الأعلى للتحذير من إطلاق صواريخ من لبنان. والخميس، دوت صافرات الإنذار 12 مرة في مناطق شمالي إسرائيل، للتحذير من هجمات بطائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ من لبنان. وتركزت الإنذارات في مناطق إصبع الجليل والجليلين الأعلى والغربي، بالتزامن مع تواصل التصعيد بين جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي و"حزب الله" على جانبي الحدود اللبنانية الإسرائيلية.

يأتي ذلك مع تواصل الهجمات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، في خرق لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ 17 أبريل/نيسان الماضي، والممدد حتى مطلع يوليو/تموز المقبل. ورغم الاتفاق، يواصل جيش الاحتلال التوغل في جنوبي لبنان، وتتخلله عمليات هدم وتفجير لمنازل ومبان، إضافة إلى استهداف لبنانيين يزعم أنهم عناصر في "حزب الله". ومنذ 2 مارس/آذار الماضي، تشن إسرائيل عدواناً موسعاً على لبنان خلّف 3324 قتيلاً و10 آلاف و27 جريحاً، بالإضافة إلى أكثر من مليون نازح، وفق معطيات رسمية حتى مساء الخميس.

وتحتل إسرائيل مناطق في جنوبي لبنان، بعضها منذ عقود وأخرى منذ الحرب السابقة بين عامي 2023 و2024، فيما توغلت خلال العدوان الراهن لمسافة نحو 10 كيلومترات داخل الحدود الجنوبية. من الليطاني إلى بيروت.. إسرائيل توسّع الحرب على حزب اللهمن الليطاني إلى بيروت.. إسرائيل توسّع الحرب على حزب الل





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