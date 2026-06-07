إسرائيل تصرح بباطلية اتفاق وقف النار مع حزب الله بعد غارة جنوب بيروت

الهجوم الجوي الإسرائيلي على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت يُظهر أن إسرائيل ترفض أي وقف للنار مع حزب الله، وتؤكد استقلالية قراراتها amid توتر العلاقات الأمريكية وإجراءات داخلية.

أكدت مصادر عسكرية إسرائيل ية أن الهجوم المتواضع الذي شنته القوات الجوية على الضاحية الجنوبية لمدينة بيروت يوم الأحد يأتي لتأكيد أن اتفاق وقف النار مع حزب الله لا يحمل أي وزن قانوني.

فقد وصفت العملية بأنها "نوعية ولكن محدودة"، مستهدفة مبنيين في منطقة تحويطة الغدير قرب محطة الهاشم، وقد أشار المتحدث باسم الجيش إلى أن الهدف كان تدمير بنية تحتية تابعة للجماعة الإرهابية. وقد تم اختيار هدف محدد بدقة، حيث ضرب صاروخ صغير شقة تُستعمل كمقر قيادي لأحد الفصائل، دون التسبب في أضرار واسعة في المبنى كله. تشير التسريبات إلى أن واشنطن كان على علم مسبق بالعملية، غير أن الإدارة الأمريكية لا تريد تصعيد الصراع.

وقد أشار بعض المصادر إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي السابق سيغض الطرف عن الضربة لتجنب تضخيم التوترات مع إسرائيل، في ظل محاولات داخلية لإظهار استقلالية القرار الإسرائيلي عن الضغوط الأمريكية. في الوقت نفسه، سعى مؤيدو رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو إلى إبراز العملية كدليل على قدرة الحكومة على اتخاذ إجراءات حاسمة دون انتظار مواقف أخرى، مؤكدين أن أي إشارة إلى أن إسرائيل "مستسلمة" للمطالبة الأمريكية هي محض تشويه.

من جانب آخر، صرح نتنياهو في بيان مشترك مع وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس أن العملية جاءت ردًا على "إطلاق نار" من قبل حزب الله على الأراضي الإسرائيلية، وأن الحكومة ألزمت الحزب بإنهاء كل أشكال تسلحها. وقد أوردت مصادر إعلامية أن القرار بالمبادرة جاء في اجتماع "الكابنيت" مساء السبت، حيث تم إلغاء أي تصويت يُظهر أن إسرائيل تخضع لإرادة دول أخرى.

وعند طلب وزير الأمن الداخلي إجراء تصويت لتأكيد استقلالية القرار، رفض نتنياهو قائلاً إن "لا يوجد اتفاق" مع حزب الله، وبالتالي فقد بطل الاتفاق. تستمر التوترات في المنطقة مع توقع الجيش الإسرائيلي ردًا قاسيًا من قبل حزب الله على الضربة الأخيرة، في ظل إنتقام متصاعد بعد مقتل أربعة جنود إسرائيليين في لبنان خلال الأيام الماضية. وتُظهر المصادر الأمنية أن إسرائيل تنوي تكثيف عملياتها ضمن الأطر السياسية المتاحة، رغم وجود قيود دولية قد تعرقل تصعيدًا واسع النطاق.

بالموازاة، تواجه إسرائيل ضغوطاً داخلية وخارجية بخصوص قضايا أخرى مثل إغلاق القنصليات الأوروبية في القدس وفرض ضرائب على الدعم المالي للفلسطينيين، إلى جانب اتهامات داخلية بعبث نتنياهو في العملية الانتخابية. كل هذه العوامل تشكل ميدانًا معقدًا يحدده صراع السلطة بين القيادة الإسرائيلية، مجلس الأمن الداخلي، والضغوط الأمريكية المتباينة





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إسرائيل حزب الله بيروت وقف النار نتنياهو

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