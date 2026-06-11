إسرائيل تعلن شروطها لأي اتفاق نووي بين أمريكا وإيران

يغطي هذا الخبر موقف إسرائيل من المفاوضات النووية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث要求学生 نتنياهو إزالة المواد المخصبة وتفكيك البنية التحتية للتخصيب وفرض قيود على الصواريخ الإيرانية،Discuss الجوانب الدبلوماسية والتقدم المحتمل في المحادثات غير المباشرة والتباينات القائمة.

أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء ال إسرائيل ي بنيامين نتنياهو موقفاً واضحاً بشأن الاتفاق النهائي المتوقع بين الولايات المتحدة و إيران ، مؤكداً أن أي اتفاق يجب أن يتضمن إزالة المواد النووية المخصبة وتفكيك البنية التحتية للتخصيب، بالإضافة إلى فرض قيود صارمة على برنامج الصواريخ ال إيران ي.

ورحب نتنياهو بالتزام الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب بضمن هذه البنود في الاتفاق المرتقب، مشيراً إلى أن إسرائيل، رغم أنها ليست طرفاً مباشراً في مذكرة التفاهم الجاري إعدادها، إلا أن مصالحها الأمنية تفرض شروطاً محددة. وقد عبر رئيس الوزراء عن تفاؤله حيال ما وصفه بـ"تسوية رائعة" مع إيران، متوقعاً توقيع مذكرة تفاهم اعتباراً من نهاية الأسبوع الجاري في أوروبا.

يأتي ذلك في إطار المشهد الدبلوماسي المتسارع حيث تستمر المفاوضات غير المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران في سويسرا أو عبر قنوات أخرى، وسط مؤشرات على إحراز تقدم ملموس في بعض النقاط، رغم استمرار الخلافات الجوهرية حول ملفات رئيسية مثل فترة الاتفاق وطبيعة العقوبات والرقابة الدولية. وتشير التقارير إلى أن الجانب الأمريكي يضغط من أجل إطار زمني طويل الأمد لإدارة برنامج إيران النووي، بينما تسعى طهران لرفع العقوبات الاقتصادية بشكل سريع.

في المقابل، حذرت إسرائيل مراراً من أن الاتفاق الحالي قد يشكل خطراً على أمنها الإقليمي، مطالبة بضمانات غير مسبوقة لمنع إيران من الوصول إلى السلاح النووي. وتظهر التطورات الأخيرة أن الدبلوماسية الأمريكية تسير على حافة حبال رفعة، حيث تحاول الموازنة بين منع إيران من تطوير قدرات نووية وبين تجنب اندفاع المنطقة نحو مواجهة عسكرية. ومن ناحية أخرى، يتابع الحلفاء الغربيون والعرب تطورات هذه المحادثات بقلق، إذ أن أي اتفاق قد يعيد رسم خريطة التحالفات في الشرق الأوسط.

وتظل السعودية والإمارت أكثر مهتمين بضمان أمن الخليج ضد أي تمدد إيراني، بينما ترى إسرائيل في البرنامج الصاروخي الإيراني تهديداً مباشراً يتجاوز الجانب النووي. وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن إيران لديها واحداً من أكبر ترسانات الصواريخ في المنطقة، بما في ذلك صواريخ قادرة على الوصول إلى إسرائيل مباشرة. ولذلك، فإن أي تسوية محتملة تتطلب معالجة هذا الجانب بشكل جدي.

كما أن القوى الأوروبية مثل بريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا تحاول لعب دور وسطي لضمان استقرار المنطقة، لكن نفوذها يتأثر بالعلاقات المتوترة مع إيران والولايات المتحدة. في الوقت نفسه، تبقى روسيا والصين من الحلفاء الرئيسيين لإيران في مجلس الأمن، مما يعقد أي محاولات فرض عقوبات دولية جديدة. وبشكل عام، فإن المحادثات الجارية تمثل اختباراً مهماً للدبلوماسية الأمريكية في عهد الرئيس جو بايدن، الذي يسعى لإحياء الاتفاق النووي السابق مع تعديلات، لكنه يواجه معارضة داخلية من الجمهوريين وحلفاء خارجيين مثل إسرائيل.

وتظهر التقارير أن الإدارة الأمريكية تتحفظ على بعض الشروط الإسرائيلية، لكنها تحاول تقديم ضمانات بديلة عبر تعزيز الوجود العسكري في المنطقة وبيعت أنظمة دفاعية لحلفاء خليجيين. وبهذا، فإن الاتفاق النهائي إن تم، سيكون نتاج توازنات معقدة بين المصالح المختلفة، وقد لا يرضي جميع الأطراف تماماً، لكنه قد يمثل خطوة نحو تخفيف التوترات





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إيران الولايات المتحدة إسرائيل الاتفاق النووي نتنياهو ترامب المفاوضات الصواريخ الإيرانية الشرق الأوسط الدبلوماسية

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