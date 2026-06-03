أرامكو تحذر من نقص استثماري هيكلي في تكرير النفط worldwide مع استمرار أزمة المعروض

تحليل شامل لتأثير نقص الاستثمار في مصافي التكرير العالمية على أزمة النفط الحالية، وتفاصيل عن أداء الأسواق المالية الصينية وهونغ كونغ، وتراجع اليوان، وارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة.

يُسلط الضوء على تطورات متميزة في أسواق الطاقة العالمية والأسواق المالية الآسيوية، حيث أكد مصعب الملا، نائب الرئيس لتحليل الأسواق والاستدامة في شركة أرامكو السعودية، أن أزمة المعروض ال نفط ية الحالية تعكس نقصاً هيكلياً استثمارياً كبيراً في قطاع ال تكرير العالمي.

وأوضح خلال مشاركته في مؤتمر إس آند بي غلوبال لبترول وغاز الشرق الأوسط في لندن، أنه تم إغلاق حوالي 3 ملايين برميل يومياً من الطاقة التكريرية العالمية بين عامي 2020 و2023. وشدد على أن تشغيل تلك المصافي كان سيُخفف حدة الأزمة الراهنة. وتأتي هذه التحذيرات في وقت ترتفع فيه tensions في الشرق الأوسط، مما أدى إلى حجب نحو 14 مليون برميل يومياً من إمدادات النفط، ودفع الأسعار إلى مستويات قياسية.

وفي سياق متصل، انتعشت شركات الطاقة الشمسية في ألمانيا بسبب ارتفاع أسعار النفط والغاز، بينما أعلنت إندونيسيا عن أهداف إنتاجية للعام المقبل، وأشار البنك الأوروبي لإعادة الإعمار إلى تباطؤ النمو في الأسواق النامية بسبب تكاليف الطاقة. كما شهدت الأسواق المالية في الصين وهونغ كونغ تحركات متباينة، مع استمرار مكاسب الأسهم الصينية المدعومة بقطاعات البصريات وأشباه الموصلات والتفاؤل حول الذكاء الاصطناعي، بينما تراجعت أسهم هونغ كونغ بسبب تحويل المستثمرين أنظارهم إلى فرص استثمارية أخرى.

وأظهرت البيانات نمو قطاع الخدمات في الصين بأسرع وتيرة في ثلاثة أشهر خلال مايو، مع تحسن في الأعمال الجديدة والطلب الخارجي. في المقابل، خفض غولدمان ساكس توصيته لأسهم هونغ كونغ وسط مخاوف من الأرباح وتصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية، بما في ذلك اقتراح فرض رسوم جمركية إضافية على واردات من الصين وغيرها. وفي سوق الصرف، تراجع اليوان مقابل الدولار الأمريكي القوي، مدفوعاً بمخاوف投资者 من الحرب في الشرق الأوسط وتقارير اقتصادية صينية





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أرامكو نفط تكرير أسواق الطاقة الصين هونغ كونغ أسهم الذكاء الاصطناعي اليوان الشرق الأوسط

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