stc enhances Hajj services with advanced technology and logistics

The stc group has enhanced an integrated system of technical and digital services in the holy sites to provide a high-quality experience for guests of Allah during the Hajj season. The services include 5G Flying Site, advanced New Calling service, and enhanced logistical support.

With the start of this year's Hajj season, the stc group has enhanced an integrated system of technical and digital services in the holy sites; aimed at improving the quality of communication and increasing the efficiency of the services provided to the guests of Allah in line with their needs during their rituals.

Continuing its technological leadership in developing infrastructure, stc has provided the 5G Flying Site service through advanced drone technology to ensure the continuity of digital services and quick response, by enabling rapid intervention to provide coverage and connectivity in case of any challenges in the network, in addition to alleviating pressure and addressing cases of digital congestion in the holy sites, and expanding coverage with high flexibility. The group has made available the advanced"New Calling" service, which provides the feature of real-time translation for voice calls between Arabic and English.

This quality service relies on the advanced"New Calling" network supported by comprehensive language model capabilities, allowing callers to speak in their native language with instant and accurate translation of the conversation between both parties, taking into account the context and nature of the call, thus facilitating effective communication for the guests of Allah in various languages.

In line with its aspirations to accommodate the expected influx in data traffic and operational processes, stc has enhanced its logistical support readiness by allocating 90 maintenance centers distributed across the holy places, supported by an intensive field presence of more than 550 qualified technical personnel at the most vital points; to ensure quick response and immediate handling of emergencies and faults around the clock.

This readiness comes after a series of successful readiness tests conducted by the group at various operational sites in the holy places according to a precise data management strategy that aligns with the highest global practices, supported by the deployment of intelligent systems based on self-operating solutions to monitor network performance, and employing advanced technologies to manage loads and ensure service stability and excellence during peak times





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Hajj Stc Technology Digital Services 5G Flying Site New Calling Service Enhancement Holiness Logistical Support

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