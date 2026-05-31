march and impasse in US-Iran talks: Tehran insists on tangible gains as US raises new demands

محادثات إيرانية أمريكية تواجه تعقيدات جديدة مع إصرار طهران على تحقيق مكاسب ملموسة ورفض الثقة في الوعود الأمريكية، بينما تقدم واشنطن بمطالب إضافية حول النووي والأصول، مما يهدد بفشل التسوية.

أشارت تقارير حديثة إلى أن طهران تسعى لضمان "حقوق" محددة خلال المحادثات الجارية، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة "تسنيم" الإيرانية شبه الرسمية. ونقلت الوكالة تصريحات رئيس وفد التفاوض الإيراني، محمد باقر قاليباف ، الذي أكد على أن "جنود معركة الدبلوماسية" لا يثقون في وعود العدو، وأن الأولوية تذهب إلى تحقيق إنجازات ملموسة قابلة للتحقق، مع الالتزام بالتعهدات المتبادلة.

ويشكل البرنامج النووي الإيراني نقطة الخلاف Central في محاولات إنهاء الصراع بين إيران والولايات المتحدة. وقد أعلن مسؤولون أمريكيون، يوم الخميس، أن البلدين توصلا إلى اتفاق مبدئي لتحويل وقف إطلاق النار الحالي إلى تسوية أكثر استقراراً وديمومة. لكن في اليوم التالي، قدم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب سلسلة مطالب إضافية تشمل ضمانات حول مضيق هرمز، والبرنامج النووي الإيراني، ورفع التجميد عن الأصول الإيرانية المودعة في البنوك الخارجية.

هذه المطالب أثارت انتقادات حادة من الجانب الإيراني، مما ألقى بظلال من الشك على مدى التقدم المحرز نحو اتفاق نهائي مقبول من الطرفين. và repudiates أي تقديمات([]); وصف قاليباف الدور الدبلوماسي بأنه تحويل الانتصارات العسكرية، المدعومة شعبيًا، إلى مكاسب سياسية وقانونية، مع ربط ذلك بضرورة تخصيص فوائد هذه الانتصارات لحل مشاكل المواطنين الإيرانيين. وختم حديثه بتأكيد أن "ضمان هذه الاستراتيجية هو أرواحنا التي نحمله على أكفنا لنبذلها للشعب الإيراني"، في إشارة إلى التضحيات المطلوبة لتحقيق الأهداف الوطنية





cnnarabic / 🏆 5. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية البرنامج النووي الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف مضيق هرمز الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Trump Announces Lifting of Iran Sanctions and Talks of Nuclear DealPresident Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Iran and talks of a nuclear deal. He mentioned that Iran should not have nuclear weapons and that the US removed many mines using advanced mine-clearing equipment. He also mentioned that the ships stuck in the Strait due to the "enormous and unprecedented" blockade can start returning home. In relation to the Iranian nuclear program, he mentioned that the buried enriched uranium, which was the result of a US attack, will be extracted by the US in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and then destroyed. He also mentioned that no money will be exchanged until further notice. Later, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that Trump's statements were "unhealthy" and mentioned that there was no mention of destroying Iranian nuclear materials in the agreement.

Read more »

Iran and US continue nuclear talks to restart negotiations on nuclear issues, including Iran's nuclear program, while US insists Iran cannot make nuclear weapons.Iran and the United States are continuing nuclear talks to restart negotiations on nuclear issues, including Iran's nuclear program, while the US insists Iran cannot make nuclear weapons.

Read more »

Iran May Have Used Chinese Missile to Down U.S. Plane: ReportA report by the American news network, NBC News, suggests that the U.S. F-15 fighter jet, which was shot down over southwestern Iran in April 2020, may have been hit by a Chinese-made guided missile. The report also mentions that China may have provided Iran with advanced early warning systems, which can detect stealth aircraft designed to evade radar.

Read more »