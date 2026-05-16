igung Ronaldo miss fifth title

Cristiano Ronaldo missed his fifth title with Al-Nassr as the team lost to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League final. The Portuguese footballer missed the podium and the medal because of the loss.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%A9/5274004-%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88-14-%D8%A8%D8%B7%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%81%D9%82%D9%88%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D9%85%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D8%B5%D8%B1رونالدو غاب مرة أخرى عن منصة التتويج (أ.

ف. ب) مرة أخرى، أخفق البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في قيادة النصر إلى منصة التتويج، بعدما خسر نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 أمام غامبا أوساكا الياباني بهدف دون رد، ليتأجل حلم النجم البرتغالي بتحقيق أول لقب رسمي له مع النادي السعودي. (أ. ف. ب





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Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Gamba Osaka AFC Champions League Portuguese Footballer

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